MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Rays' winning streak ends at eight

It's a Sunday, that means it's a fun day -- or, at least, a day brimming with ballgames. Everyone is in action today. As such, keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and highlights from the day in baseball.

Sunday's scores

Kingham debuts, takes perfect game deep

The National League Central is already shaping up to be a wild race, with four teams entering Sunday within a half game of first place. The sole owner of first so far? The Pirates, of all teams. Pittsburgh matched up with the Cardinals on Sunday, with the winner ensured a share of the catbird seat.

The starting pitcher responsible for keeping the Pirates on the overachieving track was Nick Kingham, who, by the way, was making his big-league debut. Kingham, 26, used to be a regarded as a top-100 prospect. He's since undergone Tommy John surgery and has settled into what scouts expect will be a No. 4 starter type thanks to an arsenal of largely average pitches. Nevertheless, he went out there and took a perfect game into the seventh inning.

You can read more about Kingham's efforts by clicking here.

Rays' winning streak ends at eight

The Yankees weren't the only American League East team with a lengthy winning streak on the line Sunday. The Rays -- yes, the Rays, long forgotten after starting the year 4-13 -- had won eight in a row, and could have polished off a sweep of the Red Sox.

Alas, it wasn't meant to be for the Rays, who fell 4-3. Starter Matt Andriese delivered 3 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, and Jonny Venters followed that up with a clean frame of his own. But Andrew Kittredge permitted the Red Sox to score three times across two-thirds of an inning, and closer Alex Colome later allowed a run on two hits and a walk. That run proved to be decisive.

On the bright side, the Rays continued to get surprisingly good hitting from Joey Wendle, Daniel Robertson, and Mallex Smith. The trio combined for six hits on the afternoon.

Tomlin again roughed up

Josh Tomlin has had a miserable April. He entered Sunday having allowed eight home runs across 12 2/3 innings (that was in four appearances, three of them starts), For those unwilling to do the math, that projected out to, oh, 95 home runs in 150 innings. Yikes.

For one reason or another, Tomlin isn't going to hit that mark. The question is whether he can get back on track in time to save his spot in the rotation. Tomlin had a chance to take a positive step on Sunday against the Mariners, but, well, he didn't. Rather, Tomlin allowed 10 hits and six runs in six innings. And yes, he gave up a home run -- a pair of them.

That means Tomlin now has a seasonal ERA of 9.16, and that he hasn't made a homer-free start since Sept. 14 of last year. By the way? Tomlin is now on pace to give up just 80 home runs over 150 innings. At least he has that going for him?

Ray leaves with injury

The Diamondbacks may have lost another starter on Sunday. Robbie Ray, the talented southpaw who made the All-Star Game last year, departed in the second inning after straining his oblique. Click here to read more about it.

Yankees hope to make it nine in a row

Remember when the Yankees were off to a so-so start, sitting around .500 a few weeks into the season? The Yankees have since asserted their dominance over the Twins and Angels, both teams that were expected to be in the postseason hunt entering the year. Along the way, New York has won eight consecutive games. With a win on Sunday and a Red Sox loss, the Yankees would find themselves a game out of first place.

In order to live up to their half of that arrangement, the Yankees will need CC Sabathia to outduel Tyler Skaggs of the Angels. Both southpaws are entering Sunday night's tilt with good seasonal marks. Sabathia has a 1.86 ERA and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first four starts. Skaggs, meanwhile, has an identical strikeout-to-walk ratio to go with a slightly bigger 2.96 ERA.

One other thing to watch for in this game? How much closer Albert Pujols can position himself to 3,000 hits. He enters the day with 2,995 for his career.

