MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox, Yankees play rubber match

The first day of July features a good, healthy helping of baseball action. That means 15 games, all but one coming during the day. That night game, by the way? The Red Sox and Yankees.

Sunday's baseball scores

Angels at Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Tigers at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Brewers at Reds, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Astros at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Mets at Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Nationals at Phillies, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Braves at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Twins at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



White Sox at Rangers, 3:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Indians at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Pirates at Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Giants at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Royals at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Rockies at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Red Sox at Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Red Sox, Yankees conclude series

The Sunday night game of the week features the Red Sox and Yankees playing the rubber match of their three-game series. So far, neither contest has been competitive. The Yankees won 8-1 on Friday, the Red Sox 11-0 on Saturday. Whichever team wins Sunday takes the series.

The Yankees figure to stand a good chance, given they're sending Luis Severino to the mound. Earlier in the week, we described Severino both as underrated and as one of the game's best pitchers. His track record over the past season and a half speaks for itself, and he'll enter Sunday's contest having logged 111 ⅔ innings of 2.10 ERA ball.

Opposing Severino will be David Price, whose ace days are behind him. Still, Price has reeled off five consecutive quality starts. In fact, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in an appearance since May 3, when he gave up nine (seven earned) to the Rangers. On the season, Price has a 120 ERA+ and a 2.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Tigers look to end losing streak

It's a new month, and the Tigers hope July brings some better vibes.

Detroit hast lost 11 consecutive games, the longest such active streak in baseball. The last time the Tigers won was on June 17 -- a victory that stretched their winning streak to five in a row. The Tigers improved their record to 36-37 on that day, and it looked like they could kiss .500 fr the first time since 4-4.

So much for that.

The Tigers have came close to snapping this streak the past few days. They lost a two-run game against the Athletics on Thursday and each of their last two in one-run fashion against the Blue Jays, including a walk-off defeat on Saturday.

We'll see if Jordan Zimmermann and crew can change their fortunes on Sunday. They'll be facing J.A. Happ, who, in theory, could be making his final start for the Blue Jays.

A's try to complete sweep of Indians

Because the Mariners have won six in a row, the Athletics' six-game winning streak hasn't helped them catch up in the wild card race. Nonetheless, it has improved Oakland's record to the point where, at 46-38, they can claim they've been one of the best 10 teams in baseball.

One of the teams Oakland now has a higher winning percentage than is Cleveland, who, oh by the way, has dropped the first two games of their series with the A's.

The Athletics will try to complete the sweep on Sunday behind Frankie Montas.The 25-year-old has a 3.68 ERA in six starts this season. Be warned, that figure comes with a 1.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio that suggests it may not last for long. Montas remains intriguing, however, due to his arm strength: he's averaged 96 mph with his sinker so far this year.

Montas and the A's will have to overcome Mike Clevinger in order to keep their winning streak alive. Clevinger has a 3.03 ERA and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 starts. He's cut into his walk rate, lowering it to less than three per nine -- an encouraging sign for someone who entered the season having walked at least four per nine in each of his first two big-league seasons.

The Mariners and Royals celebrated "Turn Ahead the Clock" night on Saturday

