MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Shohei Ohtani slated to make third start

Seventy-one years ago Sunday, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier and made his major league debut. Every player will wear No. 42 in his honor during Sunday's games. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Ohtani set to make third start

Things could not be going better for the Angels and Shohei Ohtani so far this season. The team is off to a great start -- the Halos came into Sunday with a 13-3 record and an MLB best plus-48 run differential in the early going -- and Ohtani has been a huge reason why, on both sides of the ball too. Check out his early season numbers:

As a hitter: .367/.424/.767 with 3 HR and 11 RBI in eight games and 33 plate appearances.

.367/.424/.767 with 3 HR and 11 RBI in eight games and 33 plate appearances. As a pitcher: 2.08 ERA and 0.46 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in two starts and 13 innings.

According to FanGraphs, Ohtani is 37th among all hitters with +0.5 WAR and ninth among all pitchers with +0.6 WAR. Here is the super early 2018 WAR leaderboard:

Matt Chapman, Athletics: +1.3 WAR Max Scherzer, Nationals: +1.3 WAR Shohei Ohtani, Angels: +1.1 WAR combined Several players tied with +1.0 WAR

Ohtani will make his third start of the season Sunday afternoon. Last time out he took a perfect game into the seventh inning, and finished with 12 strikeouts in seven one-hit innings. He was disgusting, and I mean that as a complement.

On Sunday, Ohtani will take on a Royals team that has featured one of baseball's worst offenses in the early going. The Royals as a team are hitting .231/.298/.325 (73 OPS+) with five strikeouts on the season. They've scored more than three runs only three times in 13 games, if you can believe that. The Royals will have their hands full with Ohtani.

Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon is out of the lineup for the second straight day Sunday after fouling a pitch into his toe. Rendon is feeling better though, and the team is optimistic he'll avoid the disabled list. (MASN Sports)

Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy is heading to the team's spring training complex to continue his rehab from microfracture surgery. The team plans to treat the next few weeks as Murphy's spring training. (MASN Sports)

Pirates RHP Joe Musgrove will throw a bullpen session Thursday. He's working his way back from a shoulder issue. "I feel really good. Haven't had any setbacks since we started throwing," he said. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

