MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Shohei Ohtani tries to end Angels' skid

Sunday means a full slate of baseball, with all the day-game action you can shake a stick at it. Keep it here for scores, news, and more.

Sunday's baseball scores

Orioles at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Athletics at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Diamondbacks at Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Cubs at Reds, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Padres at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Dodgers at Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Marlins at Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Brewers at Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Rangers at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Phillies at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Yankees at Royals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Rockies at Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Rays at Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Tigers at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Indians at Astros, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Ohtani tries to end Angels, Rays streaks

Shohei Ohtani will take the mound Sunday against the Rays with a chance to end both, their winning streak and the Angels' losing streak.

Ohtani's seventh start will see him enter with a 3.58 ERA and 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last time out, he struck out 11 Twins across 6 1/3 innings. That total represents his most since he fanned 12 in start no. 2. The Angels have lost five in a row, with their most recent victory coming on May 14 against the Astros -- a win that gave them a share of first place in the American League West. The Angels have since dropped to third, 3 1/2 games back in the division.

As for the Rays, they'll try to extend their six-game winning streak by sending out Sergio Romo to start for the second consecutive day. Romo figures to see an inning of work before giving way to the bullpen, much as he did on Saturday evening.

Potential ALCS preview concludes

The Indians and Astros, the last two teams to win the AL pennant, will end their three-game series on Sunday night. Fittingly, the contest will serve as the rubber game in the series, with the Astros taking Friday's contest before dropping Saturday's.

Cleveland will start Carlos Carrasco, who enters with a 126 ERA+ and 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Carrasco has thrown two complete games in nine tries this year, but has dealt with recent turbulence -- 16 of the 25 runs he's allowed, as well as four of the seven home runs, have come in the last four games.

Houston will counter with Lance McCullers Jr., whose 109 ERA+ and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio bely how well he's pitched lately. In his last six starts, he's allowed 39 baserunners in 38 innings, while fanning 35 and managing a 2.13 ERA. Five of those have qualified as quality starts.

Buchholz returns

Clay Buchholz has not started a big-league game since April 11, 2017. That'll change on Sunday, when he returns to the majors for the Diamondbacks against the Mets.

Buchholz missed most of last season due to forearm surgery. His five starts in the minors this year for the Royals and D-Backs organizations have resulted in a 2.93 ERA and a 1.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His peripherals (6.2 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine) resemble those from his last full season in 2016 (6 and 3.6). That year saw him pitch to a 4.78 ERA.

The D-Backs will hope for better from Buchholz.

Mengden tries to keep self, A's rolling

Earlier in the week, we covered why Daniel Mengden is worth watching. The Athletics right-hander will take the mound Sunday trying to prove the sentiment correct. Mengden will take on the Blue Jays having held his opponents to two runs or fewer in his last three starts.

The A's have won three in a row, and five of their last six. Those stretches have pulled the A's to within 4 1/2 games of first place in the AL West. Beyond that, the A's could conceivably move into a tie for third place with a win and an Angels loss.

Quick hits

The Nationals promoted OF Juan Soto following Howie Kendrick's season-ending Achilles injury.

