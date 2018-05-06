MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees extend winning streak behind German, Torres

It's Sunday. That means it's time for a full slate of baseball action, with more day games than you can shake a stick at.

Sunday's scores

Torres, Yankees walk-off

The Yankees extended their majors' best winning streak to six games on Sunday, defeating Cleveland 7-4 on a Gleyber Torres walk-off home-run.

As mentioned below, the Yankees received a stellar pitching performance from Domingo German, who was making his first big-league start. Alas, the Yankees found it difficult to get much going against Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger. New York trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth, and then 4-3 as the bottom of the ninth started.

Still, the Yankees tagged Cleveland closer Cody Allen and Dan Otero. The pair combined to record three outs, but allowed five hits, five runs, and two walks. They struck out no one. The one home run they gave up? Yup, the aforementioned game-winning blast to Torres.

German impresses in first big-league start

Domingo German's first big-league start featured the difficult assignment of matching up versus Mike Clevinger and the Indians. You wouldn't know it based on how well he pitched.

German had, in 12 career appearances, shown an ability to miss bats -- hence 11.3 strikeouts per nine. Unfortunately, German had been as prolific in missing the strike zone, issuing five free passes per nine. Both trends remained true on Sunday, as he struck out nine and walked three across six no-hit innings. You can read more about that here.

Cardinals try to sink Cubs

The Cardinals enter play against the Cubs on Sunday night in first place in the National League Central, up some 2 1/2 games on their rivals.

The Cardinals will try to accomplish a few different things as Michael Wacha faces off versus Jon Lester: 1. Build upon that lead; 2. Extend their winning streak to five in a row; and 3. Prolong the Cubs' losing streak to five in a row.

One of the top brickbats heaved at the Cardinals this season has been their inability to beat competitive teams. They're 9-0 versus teams below .500 and just 10-12 versus winning clubs. Yet the Cubs would beg to differ on any argument stating that the Cardinals cannot top good teams.

On Friday, the Cardinals eked out a one-run win behind Miles Mikolas. On Saturday, St. Louis roared from behind, eliminating a four-run deficit against Tyler Chatwood before securing an 8-6 win in extra innings. Add in a pair of victories versus the White Sox, and St. Louis has had the state of Chicago's number over the past week.

We'll see if that continues on Sunday night.

Ohtani returns to mound

Shohei Ohtani hasn't pitched since April 24 due to an ankle injury. He'll make his May debut on Sunday, taking on the Mariners, one of the majors' best-performing offenses. The start likely carries greater significance for the Mariners fan base than that, given they booed Ohtani for passing on Seattle in favor of Los Angeles during the winter.

Ohtani enters Sunday having hit .339/.391/.627 with four home runs in 64 plate appearances. On the mound, he's held opponents to 14 hits and 10 runs in 20 ⅓ innings. He's also struck out 26 batters, and possesses a 4.43 ERA.

Thor, Mets fail to end slump

After getting out to a brilliant start, the Mets have scuffled in recent times. Noah Syndergaard took the mound against the Rockies on Sunday with a five-game losing streak on the line. He was unable to snap it.

It wasn't really Syndergaard's fault. He limited the Rockies to two runs over six innings (albeit without great peripherals). Yet the Mets offense found Kyle Freeland tough to solve. Freeland ended the day having allowed two runs in seven innings while striking out eight and walking one.

The Rockies offense, meanwhile, was led by Ian Desmond. Yes, really. Desmond launched two solo home runs. He entered the day with four home runs and a 41 OPS+ on the season.

The Mets have now dropped six in a row.

Cobb, O's hope to correct skid

When the Orioles signed Alex Cobb, the expectation was that he could give them a stabilizing presence in the middle of their rotation. Thus far, that has not happened.

Cobb enters Sunday's start against the Athletics having permitted 37 hits, 22 runs (19 earned) and four home runs in 17 ⅔ innings over four appearances. He's struck out just six out of the 94 batters he's faced, all while issuing five walks (two intentional). In summation, he's been about as bad as possible.

Cobb will try to get back on the right foot against the A's. If he does, he can also help the Orioles end a five-game losing streak that has dropped them to 8-25 on the season.

One key for Cobb? His secondary stuff. His once-signature splitter has generated whiffs on just 11 percent of the swings taken against it. Last season it did so on more than 22 percent.

Quick hits

