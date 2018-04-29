MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees go for nine in a row

It's a Sunday, that means it's a fun day -- or, at least, a day brimming with ballgames. Everyone is in action today. As such, keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and highlights from the day in baseball.

Kingham debuts, takes perfect game deep

The National League Central is already shaping up to be a wild race, with four teams entering Sunday within a half game of first place. The sole owner of first so far? The Pirates, of all teams. Pittsburgh matched up with the Cardinals on Sunday, with the winner ensured a share of the catbird seat.

The starting pitcher responsible for keeping the Pirates on the overachieving track was Nick Kingham, who, by the way, was making his big-league debut. Kingham, 26, used to be a regarded as a top-100 prospect. He's since undergone Tommy John surgery and has settled into what scouts expect will be a No. 4 starter type thanks to an arsenal of largely average pitches. Nevertheless, he went out there and took a perfect game into the seventh inning.

You can read more about Kingham's efforts by clicking here.

Rays' winning streak ends at eight

The Yankees weren't the only American League East team with a lengthy winning streak on the line Sunday. The Rays -- yes, the Rays, long forgotten after starting the year 4-13 -- had won eight in a row, and could have polished off a sweep of the Red Sox.

Alas, it wasn't meant to be for the Rays, who fell 4-3. Starter Matt Andriese delivered 3 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, and Jonny Venters followed that up with a clean frame of his own. But Andrew Kittredge permitted the Red Sox to score three times across two-thirds of an inning, and closer Alex Colome later allowed a run on two hits and a walk. That run proved to be decisive.

On the bright side, the Rays continued to get surprisingly good hitting from Joey Wendle, Daniel Robertson, and Mallex Smith. The trio combined for six hits on the afternoon.

Cubs own Brewers

The Brewers came into this season with aspirations of dethroning the Cubs from atop the NL Central. They came into Wrigley Field Thursday riding an eight-game winning streak, too. It was a chance to send the Cubs a message.

Instead, the Cubs sent one of their own. In a four-game sweep, Cubs' pitching allowed only two runs, both on Friday -- so Sunday was the third shutout in a four-game sweep.

The Sunday damage came mostly at the hands of Tyler Chatwood. He worked seven strong, allowing only two hits and three walks. It was Chatwood's second win of the week, as he allowed just one run in six innings in Cleveland on Tuesday. He's lowered his ERA from 4.60 to 2.83 in two outings.

Bigger picture here was the four-game sweep. Remember, the Cubs won three of four in Milwaukee earlier this season, making them 7-1 against the Brewers this year.

The Cubs, meantime, are really starting to look like the team many thought they'd be. After a 7-8 start, manager Joe Maddon decided to change things up and go with Albert Almora and Javier Baez as his 1-2 atop the order. Since then, the Cubs have gone 8-2. The 15-10 record is a pace of 97 wins. They've also only had both Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in the lineup together 14 of their 25 games.

Cleveland's Tomlin again roughed up

Josh Tomlin has had a miserable April. He entered Sunday having allowed eight home runs across 12 2/3 innings (that was in four appearances, three of them starts), For those unwilling to do the math, that projected out to, oh, 95 home runs in 150 innings. Yikes.

For one reason or another, Tomlin isn't going to hit that mark. The question is whether he can get back on track in time to save his spot in the rotation. Tomlin had a chance to take a positive step on Sunday against the Mariners, but, well, he didn't. Rather, Tomlin allowed 10 hits and six runs in six innings. And yes, he gave up a home run -- a pair of them.

That means Tomlin now has a seasonal ERA of 9.16, and that he hasn't made a homer-free start since Sept. 14 of last year. By the way? Tomlin is now on pace to give up just 80 home runs over 150 innings. At least he has that going for him?

Mariners rolling

The Mariners just finished a 10-game road trip at 7-3, winning give of their last six, including getting three of four from the Indians in Cleveland. The team with the longest playoff drought in MLB finishes April at 16-11. So far, so good.

Toronto's Happ continues missing bats

Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ came into this season with a career 7.85 K/9. Heading into Sunday, Happ had really ramped up his strikeout ability on the young season. He had struck out 41 hitters against only seven walks in 29 innings.

Sunday, it was more of the same. The veteran right-hander allowed just two runs in seven innings with nine strikeouts, grabbing the win and moving his record to 4-1. He didn't walk anyone. That gives Happ 50 strikeouts and seven walks in 36 innings this season, good for 12.5 K/9. His previous career best mark in K/BB rate was 3.36 in 2015. So far this year, it's 7.14. Keep an eye on Happ moving forward. He looks outstanding.

Arizona's Ray leaves with injury

The Diamondbacks may have lost another starter on Sunday. Robbie Ray, the talented southpaw who made the All-Star Game last year, departed in the second inning after straining his oblique. Click here to read more about it.

Nationals avoid sweep

Thanks in part to Ray's injury, the Nationals were able to salvage Sunday's win and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks. Still, the Nats have lost six of their last eight and are just 12-16.

Braves 4-1 since Acuna called up; Albies still hot

The big-time prospect, Ronald Acuna, was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in Sunday's blowout win. He's now hitting .421/.500/.789 through five games, with the Braves having won four of those five. Obviously, Sunday wasn't just about Acuna. The Braves pounded out 10 runs on 11 hits with six doubles, a triple and two homers. One of those home runs belonged to Ozzie Albies and it was to lead off the game.

It's still only April 29, but the diminutive Albies leads the NL in runs, hits (he's tied with Scooter Gennett), doubles, home runs (tied with Charlie Blackmon) and is second to Javier Baez in slugging. What a start.

Twins aren't fixed

The Twins snapped their eight-game losing streak with a win Saturday night over the Reds. The success was short lived, as the Reds ended up taking Sunday's series finale in blowout fashion. What's worse, the Twins had their ace, Jose Berrios, on the hill and he was roughed up for four runs on five hits in three innings. He walked three and didn't strike anyone out.

The Twins are now 9-14. They were swept by the Rays last week and just lost two of three to the Reds -- who came into the series 5-20 -- at home.

Marlins had a good week!

The Marlins will likely end up this season with the worst record in baseball, or at least one of the worst two or three. It's a bad roster and they'll likely trade any valuable veterans (like J.T. Realmuto) before the end of the July.

Still, they'll always have this week. The Marlins won two of three in Dodger Stadium from the defending NL champs and then took two of three at home from a 2017 Wild Card, the Rockies. That's a 4-2 week against two playoff teams from last season. We call that a success.

Yankees hope to make it nine in a row

Remember when the Yankees were off to a so-so start, sitting around .500 a few weeks into the season? The Yankees have since asserted their dominance over the Twins and Angels, both teams that were expected to be in the postseason hunt entering the year. Along the way, New York has won eight consecutive games. With a win on Sunday and a Red Sox loss, the Yankees would find themselves a game out of first place.

In order to live up to their half of that arrangement, the Yankees will need CC Sabathia to outduel Tyler Skaggs of the Angels. Both southpaws are entering Sunday night's tilt with good seasonal marks. Sabathia has a 1.86 ERA and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first four starts. Skaggs, meanwhile, has an identical strikeout-to-walk ratio to go with a slightly bigger 2.96 ERA.

One other thing to watch for in this game? How much closer Albert Pujols can position himself to 3,000 hits. He enters the day with 2,995 for his career.

