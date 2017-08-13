MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Don't sleep on the Blue Jays

It's a super-sized Sunday, thanks to the Washington Nationals hosting the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader. We've got 16 games on the docket, so let's dive right in.

Final scores

Giants 4, Nationals 2 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 6, Detroit Tigers 4 (box score)

Miami Marlins 5, Colorado Rockies 3 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)

New York Mets 6, Philadelphia Phillies 2 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Braves at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

Giants at Nationals, Game 2

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees , 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Don't sleep on the Blue Jays

The American League wild card race is hilariously bloated. Entering Sunday, the Blue Jays were only four back of the second spot, though there were six teams between them and spot. Still, four games is workable, especially when everyone is playing each other. The Jays won on Sunday, too, which was good for their third win in the last four games. They've climbed to within five games of .500 and are definitely in striking range of the playoff spot.

Josh Donaldson was a bit mean to this baseball on Sunday, too:

It’s a sunny day, so you know Josh Donaldson had to bring the rain. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/p4UUBDvA5k — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2017

That was part of a five-run first inning and the Jays never looked back, taking down the Pirates, 7-1. In addition to Donaldson staying hot, Justin Smoak 's career year continued. He was 2 for 4 with a double and homer. He's now hitting .299/.375/.586 with 32 homers and 77 RBI.

The Blue Jays still have quite the uphill battle, but never say never. It's looking like the second AL wild card might only need to win something like 83 games.

Nats seem to have dodged bullet with Harper

Bryce Harper injured his knee on Saturday night and it looked bad, but the Nationals say it's only a bone bruise and he could be back this season. More on that here.

Giancarlo making history

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is on a ridiculous home run surge and has tied the club record with his 42nd homer. More on that here.

