MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Keuchel comes up big for Astros

It's a super-sized Sunday, thanks to the Washington Nationals hosting the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader. We've got 16 games on the docket, so let's dive right in.

Final scores

Giants 4, Nationals 2 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 6, Detroit Tigers 4 (box score)

Miami Marlins 5, Colorado Rockies 3 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)

New York Mets 6, Philadelphia Phillies 2 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Reds 4 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 14, Chicago White Sox 6 (box score)

Braves 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3 (box score)

Houston Astros 2, Texas Rangers 1 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 9, Orioles 3 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Padres 4 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 4, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)

Giants at Nationals, Game 2 (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees , 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Keuchel comes up big for Astros

Coming into his start against the Rangers, Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel had struggled since his return from the disabled list. Specifically, he'd allowed 14 runs in 12 innings across three starts. Over that same span, he'd struck out seven against eight walks, allowed three home runs, and seen his ERA increase from 1.67 to 2.87. As well, the Astros came into Sunday's tilt having lost five in a row and having gone a paltry 2-9 in August. Given that backdrop, it's safe to say Keuchel came up big against the in-state rivals ...

Dallas Keuchel SP / Houston (vs. TEX, 8/13) IP: 6 2/3 H: 6 R: 1 SO: 7 BB: 3

That's Keuchel's best start since early June -- i.e., before he went on the DL with that neck injury. Given the extent to which Houston starters outside of Keuchel have struggled lately, this outcome is doubly encouraging. Barring a trade during the August waiver period, the Astros' rotation is going to remain a concern, but getting Keuchel back to form would certainly be encouraging as the playoffs approach.

Don't sleep on the Blue Jays

The American League wild-card race is hilariously bloated. Entering Sunday, the Blue Jays were only four back of the second spot, though there were six teams between them and said spot. Still, four games is workable, especially when everyone is playing each other. The Jays won on Sunday, too, which was good for their third win in the last four games. They've climbed to within five games of .500 and are definitely in striking range of the playoff spot.

Josh Donaldson was a bit mean to this baseball on Sunday, too:

It’s a sunny day, so you know Josh Donaldson had to bring the rain. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/p4UUBDvA5k — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2017

That was part of a five-run first inning and the Jays never looked back, taking down the Pirates, 7-1. In addition to Donaldson staying hot, Justin Smoak 's career year continued. He was 2 for 4 with a double and homer. He's now hitting .299/.375/.586 with 32 homers and 77 RBI.

The Blue Jays still have quite the uphill battle, but never say never. It's looking like the second AL wild card might only need to win something like 83 games.

Nats seem to have dodged bullet with Harper

Bryce Harper injured his knee on Saturday night and it looked bad, but the Nationals say it's only a bone bruise and he could be back this season. More on that here.

Giancarlo making history

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is on a ridiculous home run surge and has tied the club record with his 42nd homer. More on that here.

