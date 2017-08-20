MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Little League Classic a big success

It's Sunday, and you know what that means -- a full slate of MLB goodness. Keep it here and we'll keep you up-to-date on the latest scores and news from around the league.

Final scores

Tigers 6, Dodgers 1 (box score)

Rays 3, Mariners 0 (box score)

Marlins 6, Mets 4 (box score)

Angels 5, Orioles 4 (box score)

Red Sox 5, Yankees 1 (box score)

Braves 8, Reds 1 (box score)

Twins 12, Diamondbacks 5 (box score)

Athletics 3, Astros 2 (box score)

Royals 7, Indians 4 (box score)

Cubs 6, Blue Jays 5 in 10 innings (box score)

White Sox 3, Rangers 2 (box score)

Brewers 8, Rockies 4 (box score)

Phillies 5, Giants 2 (box score)

Nationals 4, Padres 1 (box score)

Pirates 6, Cardinals 3 (box score)

The Little League Classic was a big success

As you see above, the Pirates prevailed over the Cardinals in the first Little League Classic. For the uninitiated, the two teams played in Williamsport, Penn., against the backdrop of the ongoing Little League World Series. Little Leaguers were a major part of the festivities, and they even inspired a postgame handshake line among the big-leaguers ...

There was much more. Read all about it here.

Cubs stun Blue Jays with 10th inning comeback

The Blue Jays and Cubs went extras in Wrigley on Sunday. In the top of the 10th, the Jays plated pair and took at a 5-3 lead going into the home half. With closer Robert Osuna on the mound, the Jays had a 91 percent chance of winning the game. Well, here's how the bottom of the 10th unfolded for Osuna and Toronto ...

Kyle Schwarber reaches on dropped third strike/wild pitch.

Ben Zobrist singles to right.

Schwarber scores on wild pitch.

Anthony Rizzo grounds out.

Javier Baez reaches on dropped third strike/passed ball.

Jason Heyward hit by pitch.

Alex Avila singles to right, Zobrist and Baez score.





So that's a pair of dropped third strikes that kept the Cubs alive. It's not often you see that. Since the break, Osuna's now allowed 13 runs in 17 1/3 innings. Anyhow, here's the killing blow by Avila (note the smooth slide by Baez to score the winning run) ...

With that improbable comeback, the Cubs are now nine games over .500, which ties their season-best mark (they were last nine games above .500 on Aug. 1). That's a good thing for the Cubs, since the Cardinals and Brewers remain within spitting distance of the NL Central lead. This big win by the Cubs keeps the pressure on the rest of the division.

Verlander twirls gem

Remember those trade rumors about the Dodgers being interested in Justin Verlander? Well, Verlander remained with the Tigers through the deadline, and started against the Dodgers on Sunday. He pitched well, too.

Verlander didn't allow a baserunner until the fifth, and kept the Dodgers out of the hit column until Curtis Granderson's solo homer in the sixth. It was Granderson's first homer as a Dodger.

Verlander skated otherwise, completing eight frames on 112 pitches while striking out nine batters and allowing three baserunners. His fastball sat around 96 mph on the day, and he induced seven swinging strikes with his heater. He picked up five more on his slider, which served as the other half of an effective one-two punch.

All and all, it was a wrong bounceback effort from Verlander, who allowed five runs and eight hits in his last outing, that coming against the Rangers. Verlander has now allowed two runs or fewer in four of his past five starts.

Colon makes history

On Sunday, Twins right-hander Bartolo Colon didn't exactly dominate the Diamondbacks -- four earned in six innings -- but he pitched well enough to pick up the win. Speaking of which ...

After defeating the Diamondbacks today, Bartolo Colon has now beaten all 30 @MLB teams. pic.twitter.com/CPnoUqXkR7 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 20, 2017

Yep, Colon has now defeated every team in the league, and he's just the 18th pitcher ever to achieve that feat. Read more here.

Pillar jumps into ivy, brick wall for grab

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar is one of the best defenders in baseball, in part due to his willingness to risk life and limb in pursuit of the cowhide. Take his latest highlight-reel-worthy play, which came on Sunday against the Cubs:

He just ran into a brick wall.



Like an actual brick wall: https://t.co/uCXUiyJmeFpic.twitter.com/dDLeMzJigx — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2017

There you see Pillar slamming into Wrigley Field's ivy- and brick-covered walls to secure the baseball. It might not be his most thrilling catch, but it's a healthy reminder that Pillar puts his well-being on the line whenever it's the difference between a catch and not.

Quick hits