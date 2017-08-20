MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Tigers' Verlander shuts down Dodgers

It's Sunday, and you know what that means -- a full slate of MLB goodness. Keep it here and we'll keep you up-to-date on the latest scores and news from around the league.

Final scores

Tigers 6, Dodgers 1 (box score)

Rays 3, Mariners 0 (box score)

Marlins 6, Mets 4 (box score)

Verlander twirls gem

Remember those trade rumors about the Dodgers being interested in Justin Verlander? Well, Verlander remained with the Tigers through the deadline, and started against the Dodgers on Sunday. He pitched well, too.

Verlander didn't allow a baserunner until the fifth, and kept the Dodgers out of the hit column until Curtis Granderson's solo homer in the sixth. It was Granderson's first homer as a Dodger.

Verlander skated otherwise, completing eight frames on 112 pitches while striking out nine batters and allowing three baserunners. His fastball sat around 96 mph on the day, and he induced seven swinging strikes with his heater. He picked up five more on his slider, which served as the other half of an effective one-two punch.

All and all, it was a wrong bounceback effort from Verlander, who allowed five runs and eight hits in his last outing, that coming against the Rangers. Verlander has now allowed two runs or fewer in four of his past five starts.

Pillar jumps into ivy, brick wall for grab

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar is one of the best defenders in baseball, in part due to his willingness to risk life and limb in pursuit of the cowhide. Take his latest highlight-reel-worthy play, which came on Sunday against the Cubs:

He just ran into a brick wall.



Like an actual brick wall: https://t.co/uCXUiyJmeFpic.twitter.com/dDLeMzJigx — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2017

There you see Pillar slamming into Wrigley Field's ivy- and brick-covered walls to secure the baseball. It might not be his most thrilling catch, but it's a healthy reminder that Pillar puts his well-being on the line whenever it's the difference between a catch and not.

