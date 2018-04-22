MLB Sunday scores, live team updates, highlights, news: Manny Machado keeps hitting home runs
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's baseball action
It's Sunday during the MLB regular season, which means 13 day games and one nationally televised night game. Let's get right to it ...
Sunday's scores
- Indians at Orioles (Gametracker)
- Blue Jays at Yankees (Gametracker)
- Royals at Tigers (Gametracker)
- Twins at Rays (Gametracker)
- Pirates at Phillies (Gametracker)
- Marlins at Brewers (Gametracker)
- Astros at White Sox (Gametracker)
- Reds at Cardinals (Gametracker)
- Mariners at Rangers (Gametracker)
- Cubs at Rockies (Gametracker)
- Red Sox at Athletics (Gametracker)
- Giants at Angels (Gametracker)
- Padres at Diamondbacks (Gametracker)
- Nationals at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
- Mets at Braves -- POSTPONED due to inclement weather
Machado takes Kluber deep twice
Orioles
third baseman shortstop Manny Machado is headed for free agency and he's off to a ridiculous start in his walk year. Before Sunday's game even started, he was hitting .337/.421/.639 (194 OPS+) with seven doubles, six homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs in 21 games. He was tasked with facing Indians ace and two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber Sunday. No matter. Here's his first at-bat:
Birds strike first! Manny Machado extended his hit streak to 10 games with a solo shot in the 1st, his 4th homer in four games. #Birdlandpic.twitter.com/RQ4YdDShQ0— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 22, 2018
His second was another home run. That's eight homers on the year, tying Machado with some guys named Mike Trout and Bryce Harper for the major-league lead. This makes Sunday the third time this season Machado has hit two homers in a game and he's got five home runs in the past four games. And counting, as the Sunday matinee is still going.
Wainwright to DL with elbow injury
Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright was placed on the disabled list on Sunday due to elbow inflammation. There's got to be some pretty serious concern here. Wainwright missed all of 2011 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and he dealt with elbow issues last season, leading to offseason arthroscopic surgery. This is already the second DL stint of the season for Wainwright, and he's going to be 37 years old this coming August.
Wainwright is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA this season, though the 1.53 WHIP and 5.19 FIP illustrate that ERA through just 15 2/3 innings could well have been window dressing.
It's likely the Cardinals summon youngster Jack Flaherty next time Wainwright's turn in the rotation comes up, and the smart money is on Flaherty being a better option than Wainwright the rest of the season. Father time is undefeated, particularly when it comes to injured elbows in pitchers.
Quick hits
- The Rockies have placed Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) on the 10-day DL. The move is retroactive to April 19.
- Yankees rookie Gleyber Torres made his MLB debut on Sunday. He struck out in his first plate appearance.
