MLB Sunday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: Beltre reaches 3,000-hit milestone

Plus trades involving Jaime Garcia and Melky Cabrera and all the rest of the day's action
It's the final Sunday of July, and subsequently the final set of games before the July 31 trade deadline. Keep it here and we'll keep you up to date on all the latest scores, highlights, and trade rumors.
Final scores
Rays 5, Yankees 3 (box score)
Blue Jays 11, Angels 10 (box score)
Tigers 13, Astros 1 (box score)
Reds 6, Marlins 4 (box score)
Phillies 2, Braves 1 (box score)
Rockies at Nationals, Game 1 (GameTracker)
Royals 5, Red Sox 3 (box score)
Cubs 4, Brewers 2 (box score)
Indians at White Sox (GameTracker)
Diamondbacks at Cardinals (GameTracker)
Orioles at Rangers (GameTracker)
Twins at Athletics (GameTracker)
Mets at Mariners (GameTracker)
Pirates at Padres (GameTracker)
Rockies at Nationals, Game 2, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
Giants at Dodgers, 8:08pm ET (GameTracker)
Beltre records hit No. 3,000
In case you missed it, Adrian Beltre became the 31st player in major league history to tally 3,000 hits. He did so with a fourth-inning double off Orioles lefty Wade Miley. You can check out more of our coverage of Beltre's feat here.
Castillo dominates old organization
Remember how the Marlins traded Luis Castillo as part of a prospect package for Dan Straily? Castillo and Straily faced off on Sunday, coincidentally on trade deadline eve, and guess who came out ahead.
Yes, it was Castillo. The 24-year-old entered the game with a 110 ERA+ and 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first seven starts. He improved upon those numbers against his old organization, tossing eight one-run innings while striking out six batters and issuing just one walk. Castillo's changeup was particularly effective, as he induced five whiffs on 26 pitches.
For the record, Straily fared fine himself. Over six innings, he struck out four and permitted two runs on seven hits and two walks. You can forgive the Marlins and their fans, however, if they spent Sunday afternoon requesting a mulligan.
Trade rumors
- The Rockies remain interested in Rangers C Jonathan Lucroy.
- Yu Darvish's top suitors? The Yankees, Dodgers, and a mystery team.
- Trade talks for Padres RP Brad Hand "haven't moved an inch," per ESPN's Jerry Crasnick
- The Mariners and Twins discussed SP Ervin Santana, but there's no reason to believe a deal is likely to get done, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
- Also per Morosi: the Cubs and Tigers are talking about C Alex Avila.
Quick hits
- The Yankees acquired LHP Jaime Garcia from the Twins in exchange for two pitching prospects.
- The Royals acquired OF Melky Cabrera from the White Sox in change for two pitching prospects.
- David Ortiz thinks David Price should apologize to Dennis Eckersley.
- Angels OF Kole Calhoun will undergo an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.
- Indians SP Josh Tomlin departed Sunday's game with a trainer after throwing four no-hit innings. It's unclear what caused Tomlin's exit.
- Diamondbacks 2B Chris Owings left Sunday's game after being hit on the hand by a pitch.
