MLB Sunday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: Beltre reaches 3,000-hit milestone

It's the final Sunday of July, and subsequently the final set of games before the July 31 trade deadline. Keep it here and we'll keep you up to date on all the latest scores, highlights, and trade rumors.

Final scores

Rays 5, Yankees 3 (box score)

Blue Jays 11, Angels 10 (box score)

Tigers 13, Astros 1 (box score)

Reds 6, Marlins 4 (box score)

Phillies 2, Braves 1 (box score)

Rockies at Nationals, Game 1 (GameTracker)

Royals 5, Red Sox 3 (box score)

Cubs 4, Brewers 2 (box score)

Indians at White Sox (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Cardinals (GameTracker)

Orioles at Rangers (GameTracker)

Twins at Athletics (GameTracker)

Mets at Mariners (GameTracker)

Pirates at Padres (GameTracker)

Rockies at Nationals, Game 2, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Dodgers, 8:08pm ET (GameTracker)

Beltre records hit No. 3,000

In case you missed it, Adrian Beltre became the 31st player in major league history to tally 3,000 hits. He did so with a fourth-inning double off Orioles lefty Wade Miley. You can check out more of our coverage of Beltre's feat here.

Castillo dominates old organization

Remember how the Marlins traded Luis Castillo as part of a prospect package for Dan Straily? Castillo and Straily faced off on Sunday, coincidentally on trade deadline eve, and guess who came out ahead.

Yes, it was Castillo. The 24-year-old entered the game with a 110 ERA+ and 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first seven starts. He improved upon those numbers against his old organization, tossing eight one-run innings while striking out six batters and issuing just one walk. Castillo's changeup was particularly effective, as he induced five whiffs on 26 pitches.

For the record, Straily fared fine himself. Over six innings, he struck out four and permitted two runs on seven hits and two walks. You can forgive the Marlins and their fans, however, if they spent Sunday afternoon requesting a mulligan.

