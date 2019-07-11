MLB suspends Astros' Jake Marisnick two games following collision that left Angels' Jonathan Lucroy hospitalized

Last Sunday, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick barreled into Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy for a scary collision at home plate. There was much debate afterward concerning Marisnick's intent and whether he should be punished. On Thursday, Major League Baseball deemed that he should, suspending him for two games:

Houston's Jake Marisnick is suspended two games by MLB for the collision with the Angels' Jonathan Lucroy. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 11, 2019

Here's Joe Torre's statement on the matter:

Joe Torre's statement on Jake Marisnick's two-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/T3cBvhSvDl — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 11, 2019

Here's a look at the play, for those who missed it the first go around.

Joe Girardi & Dan O'Dowd walk through the scary, unfortunate and controversial collision between Jake Marisnick & Jonathan Lucroy. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/OxbCF8eQzk — Stephen Nelson (@StephenNelson) July 8, 2019

Marisnick later took to social media to explain himself, saying "I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful." He also passed along well wishes to Lucroy.

Lucroy was taken to the hospital after the collision. He suffered a fractured nose and concussion and will miss an unspecified amount of time.

Marisnick, 28, hit .250/.309/.466 during the first half.