MLB suspends Astros' Jake Marisnick two games following collision that left Angels' Jonathan Lucroy hospitalized
Lucroy suffered a broken nose and a concussion on the play
Last Sunday, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick barreled into Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy for a scary collision at home plate. There was much debate afterward concerning Marisnick's intent and whether he should be punished. On Thursday, Major League Baseball deemed that he should, suspending him for two games:
Here's Joe Torre's statement on the matter:
Here's a look at the play, for those who missed it the first go around.
Marisnick later took to social media to explain himself, saying "I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful." He also passed along well wishes to Lucroy.
Lucroy was taken to the hospital after the collision. He suffered a fractured nose and concussion and will miss an unspecified amount of time.
Marisnick, 28, hit .250/.309/.466 during the first half.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB draft signing deadline nears
Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick, was one of the few unsigned selections from the top 10 rou...
-
Why Mets may trade Noah Syndergaard
Will Brodie Van Wagenen make another huge deal during his first year on the job?
-
Ortiz recovering after third operation
Ortiz has spent the last month in a Boston hospital
-
Former Yankee, 'Ball Four' author dies
Bouton was exiled from the Yankees for nearly three decades following his controversial tell-all...
-
2019 MLB midseason award picks
One team took home three National League awards according to our experts
-
MLB's top 100 players of the first half
A look at the best of the best from the first half of the 2019 baseball season