MLB suspends Astros' Jake Marisnick two games following collision that left Angels' Jonathan Lucroy hospitalized

Lucroy suffered a broken nose and a concussion on the play

Last Sunday, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick barreled into Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy for a scary collision at home plate. There was much debate afterward concerning Marisnick's intent and whether he should be punished. On Thursday, Major League Baseball deemed that he should, suspending him for two games:

Here's Joe Torre's statement on the matter:

Here's a look at the play, for those who missed it the first go around.

Marisnick later took to social media to explain himself, saying "I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful." He also passed along well wishes to Lucroy.

Lucroy was taken to the hospital after the collision. He suffered a fractured nose and concussion and will miss an unspecified amount of time.

Marisnick, 28, hit .250/.309/.466 during the first half.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories