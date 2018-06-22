MLB suspends Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna 75 games under domestic violence policy

Back on May 8, news broke that Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna had been arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto. Since then, Major League Baseball had Osuna on administrative leave while undergoing its own investigation.

MLB has concluded its investigation and ruled that Osuna will serve a 75-game suspension, which is retroactive to May 8. MLB also announced that Osuna agreed to not appeal the decision.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegation that Roberto Osuna violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on May 8, 2018," said commissioner Rob Manfred. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Osuna violated the policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will expire on August 4."

Manfred offered no further comment. The Blue Jays have issued a statement saying they respect the decision by the commissioner and also offered up no further comment on the pending legal matter.

Though we don't have details on what transpired and led to Osuna's arrest, it's obviously an ugly situation. Osuna's suspension is the longest one doled out by Manfred under the Domestic Violence policy. The previous long was Jose Reyes (51 games).

Osuna, 23, has a 2.87 ERA with 104 saves in his career (parts of four seasons). He was an All-Star last season. This year, he's giving up nearly half his pay for the 2018 season.