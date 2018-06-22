MLB suspends Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna 75 games under domestic violence policy
The suspension is retroactive to May 8 and will keep Osuna out until early August
Back on May 8, news broke that Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna had been arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto. Since then, Major League Baseball had Osuna on administrative leave while undergoing its own investigation.
MLB has concluded its investigation and ruled that Osuna will serve a 75-game suspension, which is retroactive to May 8. MLB also announced that Osuna agreed to not appeal the decision.
"My office has completed its investigation into the allegation that Roberto Osuna violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on May 8, 2018," said commissioner Rob Manfred. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Osuna violated the policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will expire on August 4."
Manfred offered no further comment. The Blue Jays have issued a statement saying they respect the decision by the commissioner and also offered up no further comment on the pending legal matter.
Though we don't have details on what transpired and led to Osuna's arrest, it's obviously an ugly situation. Osuna's suspension is the longest one doled out by Manfred under the Domestic Violence policy. The previous long was Jose Reyes (51 games).
Osuna, 23, has a 2.87 ERA with 104 saves in his career (parts of four seasons). He was an All-Star last season. This year, he's giving up nearly half his pay for the 2018 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Kershaw back from DL Saturday
Kershaw was expected to make one more minor-league rehab assignment
-
Harper will do HR Derby if he's All-Star
Harper's going to skip the Home Run Derby if he's not an All-Star
-
MLB Friday: Cards try to stop collapse
Plus the Red Sox get another shot at Wade LeBlanc and everything you need to know about Friday's...
-
Eight players we want to see in HR Derby
Of course Bryce Harper is in the mix. But who else do we want to see?
-
Ichiro wears fake mustache in dugout
Bobby V. would be proud