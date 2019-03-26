MLB suspends Giants CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 for domestic dispute

Back on March 1, San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was caught on video dragging his wife Pam to the ground during a public argument over a cell phone. A few days later, Baer took a leave of absence from the Giants as Major League Baseball began its investigation.

On Tuesday, MLB announced that Baer would be suspended without pay through July 1 following its investigation -- a process that included commissioner Rob Manfred meeting with Baer. Here's Manfred's full comments on the matter, courtesy MLB's press release:

"At my direction, the Department of Investigations conducted an investigation into the March 1, 2019 video-recorded incident involving Larry Baer. I also personally met with Mr. Baer. Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer's conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline. In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community. Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct."

Last week, the San Francisco district attorney office announced it would not be seeking criminal charges against Baer.

Baer was appointed CEO back in 2012. In all, the suspension will last 120 days.