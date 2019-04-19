MLB suspends White Sox's Tim Anderson, Royals' Brad Keller following bat toss-fueled scuffle, report says
Keller hit Anderson with a pitch before benches cleared on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller will be suspended by MLB for their roles in Wednesday's altercation, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Anderson's suspension is for one game, and because of the language Anderson used during the benches-clearing incident. Keller, who hit Anderson with a pitch, will receive a five-game suspension.
In Wednesday's game, Anderson hit a 418-foot home run during the fourth inning off of Keller. Anderson flung his bat -- an excited toss rather than a bat flip -- toward his own dugout before making his way around the bases. In his next at-bat, he was plunked by Keller. Benches cleared, and at the end of the scuffle, both players were ejected along with White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals hitting coach Dale Sveum.
