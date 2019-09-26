MLB team MVPs: DJ LeMahieu for the Yankees, Alex Bregman for the Astros and picks for all 30 clubs

The 2019 regular season wraps up this weekend, meaning the end-of-season awards conversation is heating up. Will Mike Trout take home his third MVP to add to his already decorative career? Which hard-throwing Astros righty (Justin Verlander or Gerrit Cole) will walk away with the AL Cy Young?

These questions will all be answered in due time. The handful of MVP and Cy Young candidates will receive more than their fair share of attention over the coming days.

We are here for another reason.

While not every team can pin the term 'success' to its 2019 campaigns, all 30 clubs can claim individual feats among their players. Whether or not these players qualify for any of the end-of-season awards is another conversation. A number of players put together impressive seasons yet their performances could potentially get lost in the shuffle due to their team being out of contention or their numbers being overshadowed by other players. They deserve some national recognition.

We are here to put a spotlight on those who meant the most to their respective teams -- the team MVPs.

(All stats entering play Wednesday, Sept. 25)

AL East

View Profile DJ LeMahieu NYY • 2B • 26 BA .329 R 108 HR 26 RBI 99 WAR 6.1

LeMahieu ended up being one of the best free agent signings of the 2018-19 class. The utility man played wherever he was needed, all while providing a much needed force in the lineup for a team decimated by injuries.

View Profile Austin Meadows TB • RF • 17 BA .291 R 81 HR 32 RBI 88 WAR 3.7

View Profile Charlie Morton TB • SP • 50 ERA 3.15 WHIP 1.10 IP 188.2 BB 54 K 231

I must ask for forgiveness for handing out co-MVPs, but it was near-impossible to decide between Morton and Meadows without disrespecting the other. Meadows ranks top-20 in the AL in all of HR, RBI, and OPS, while Morton ranks top-5 in all of ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP.

View Profile Xander Bogaerts BOS • SS • 2 BA .304 R 106 HR 32 RBI 110 WAR 4.7

Bogaerts became the first Red Sox shortstop to reach the 30 HR, 100 RBI milestone since Nomar Garciaparra. He also leads all shortstops in doubles, RBI, and OBP.

View Profile Marcus Stroman NYM • SP • 7 ERA 3.23 WHIP 1.31 IP 178.1 BB 57 K 151

Was Vladdy Jr. more deserved of the team MVP award considering he played more games? Perhaps. Nevertheless, nobody gave the Blue Jays a better chance to win than when Stroman took the hill. Despite being traded to the Mets in July, he led the team with a 3.3 WAR.

View Profile Jonathan Villar BAL • 2B • 2 BA .275 R 109 HR 24 RBI 71 SB 39

Somebody has to be on base for Trey Mancini to drive in, and this year it was almost always Jonathan Villar. He leads the team in almost every statistical category, includin hits, runs, stolen bases, and WAR.

AL Central



View Profile Nelson Cruz MIN • DH • 23 BA .303 R 79 HR 40 RBI 105 WAR 4.1

This may have been the toughest of awards to hand out, considering all of Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco are all equally deserving. Cruz's presence and veteran leadership gave him the slight edge -- his team-leading 40 long balls certainly help too.

View Profile Francisco Lindor CLE • SS • 12 BA .290 R 99 HR 31 RBI 72 WAR 5.0

Amid all of the ups and downs in Cleveland this year, Lindor has been steady throughout it all. Mr. Smile leads the Tribe in extra-base hits and doubles, all while manning the shortstop position at a Gold Glove level.

Lucas Giolito SP • ERA 3.41 WHIP 1.06 IP 176.2 BB 57 K 228

To whomever worked with Giolito on adjusting to a more compact, shorter arm motion: baseball fans everywhere thank you. The young, developing White Sox team was 16-13 in Giolito's 29 starts this season.

View Profile Jorge Soler KC • DH • 12 BA .260 R 91 HR 45 RBI 112 WAR 3.2

When you set a franchise record for home runs, that is almost enough in itself to earn team MVP. Soler also led the Royals in RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS. Shoutout to Whit Merrifield who had yet another spectacular season in KC.

View Profile Matthew Boyd DET • SP • 48 ERA 4.57 WHIP 1.22 IP 181.1 BB 49 K 234

I was reluctant to give anybody on the Tigers recognition given they are on pace to post one of the worst records in baseball history. Nevertheless, Boyd gets the nod considering he ranked sixth in the AL in strikeouts and 11th in innings pitched. With better defense behind him and more run support, his inflated 4.57 ERA would certainly benefit.

AL West



View Profile Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • 2 BA .293 R 117 HR 39 RBI 108 WAR 7.8

Houston we have a problem: there are too many MVP-worthy players on a single roster. Verlander, Cole and George Springer have all put up ridiculous numbers, but Bregman walks away with the honor due to his team-leading WAR and the fact that he played in a team-best 151 games.

A's

View Profile Marcus Semien OAK • SS • 10 BA .287 R 120 HR 32 RBI 91 WAR 7.9

Some may think this pick has some recency bias as Semien has been tearing the cover off the ball. Rather, Semien has simply been just a bit more consistent than his infield-mate Matt Chapman. They both have 30-plus homers, 80-plus RBI, and 30-plus doubles. However, much of Chapman's production came before the All Star break, whereas, Semien's has come when the team has needed it most in its playoff pursuit.

View Profile Mike Minor TEX • SP • 23 ERA 3.52 WHIP 1.23 IP 199.2 BB 66 K 191

Minor's sixth-ranked WAR has led to questioning of the WAR algorithm itself. Let me simplify it for you: the WAR statistic tends to favor pitchers who tally a high amount of innings. Minor has done that at a high level. He leads Ranger starters in ERA, WHIP, opponent batting average, and also added two complete games.

View Profile Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27 BA .291 R 110 HR 45 RBI 104 WAR 8.3

Surprise, surprise. The front-runner for league MVP is also taking home team-MVP honors. What more needs to be said? One of the greatest players in league history put together arguably his best season as a pro, setting career-highs in home runs and slugging percentage.

View Profile Omar Narvaez SEA • C • 22 BA .284 R 63 HR 22 RBI 55 WAR 2.1

Narvaez is one of those players who will likely have his numbers forgotten due to the Mariners having such a lackluster season. Despite Seattle's struggles, Narvaez leads the team in batting average, OPS, and hits.

NL East

View Profile Ronald Acuna ATL • CF • 13 BA .280 R 127 HR 41 RBI 101 WAR 5.5

View Profile Freddie Freeman ATL • 1B • 5 BA .296 R 112 HR 38 RBI 121 WAR 4.4

Sure, Acuna deservedly garners all the attention because he nearly joined Bonds, Canseco, Soriano, and Rodriguez as the only players ever in the 40-40 club. Then again, Freeman has tallied more RBI, posted a better OBP, and leads the team with 326 total bases. Too tough to decide. Lets call it a tie.

View Profile Anthony Rendon WAS • 3B • 6 BA .325 R 114 HR 34 RBI 120 WAR 6.4

Rendon might mess around and win the league MVP. Bryce Harper's departure may have benefited Rendon the most. As the spotlight turned to the hot corner in D.C., Rendon has done nothing but produce as exemplified by his .325/.410/.603 slash line.

View Profile Pete Alonso NYM • 1B • 20 BA .264 R 98 HR 50 RBI 115 WAR 5.1

View Profile Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48 ERA 2.51 WHIP .99 IP 197.0 BB 43 K 248

I know, it's an Oprah Winfrey scene: "You get an MVP. You get an MVP. You get an MVP." In my defense, how do you choose between a rookie who broke the National League rookie record for home runs and a dominant starter who might be on the cusp of back-to-back Cy Young awards? Pete and Jacob, learn to share.

Phillies

View Profile Bryce Harper PHI • RF • 3 BA .257 R 94 HR 33 RBI 108 WAR 3.6

I often get labeled as a Bryce Harper-hater, but that conversation is for another day. It has been far from Harper's best season, but the former MVP put up yet another solid campaign. Philly is a tough place to play considering its high expectations; however, 33 long balls and 108 RBI is more than enough to earn the respect of the fans.

Brian Anderson 3B • BA .261 R 57 HR 20 RBI 66 WAR 3.9

Anderson has quietly put together back-to-back formidable campaigns in South Beach. Though his 2019 campaign was cut short due to a fractured hand, the 26-year-old led the Marlins in WAR despite playing in just 126 games. He also significantly improved his defense, posting a 1.2 dWAR at the hot corner.

NL Central

Cardinals

View Profile Jack Flaherty STL • SP • 22 ERA 2.96 WHIP 1.01 IP 182.1 BB 52 K 214

The second half that Flaherty has put together is simply historical. It is, arguably, the greatest second half pitching performance in the history of baseball. Since the All-Star break, the Harvard-Westlake High School graduate has allowed just 10 earned runs in 92 1/3 innings pitched (0.97 ERA), including 118 punch outs. The Red Birds are 9-5 in those 14 starts and have since soared to the top of the division standings.

View Profile Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22 BA .329 R 100 HR 44 RBI 97 WAR 7.1

Before fracturing his kneecap on Sept. 11, the reigning MVP was in the midst of yet another spectacular season; in a battle for both the batting title and home run crown. What the Brewers have been able to accomplish since his departure has been nothing short of remarkable.

View Profile Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9 BA .281 R 89 HR 29 RBI 85 WAR 4.9

Too many players on this list have had their seasons cut short due to injury. Baez is no exception. Since Baez's last start on Sept. 1, the Cubs have won just nine of their past 21 games. Baez's missed time due to a hairline fracture has further proven just how valuable he is to Chicago.

View Profile Eugenio Suarez CIN • 3B • 7 BA .272 R 86 HR 48 RBI 102 WAR 4.2

Suarez has broken multiple home run records this season, including the most ever by a Venezuelan-born player. More recently, Suarez set the record for most home runs in a season by a National League third baseman. The accolades just keep on coming for one of the more under-the-radar stars of the game.

View Profile Josh Bell PIT • 1B • 55 BA .277 R 94 HR 37 RBI 116 WAR 3.1

Lost among the disappointment and controversy in Pittsburgh is the sustained success from first baseman Josh Bell. He ranks seventh in the league in RBI and 11th in extra-base-hits; both of which also lead his club.

NL West

View Profile Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35 BA .302 R 118 HR 46 RBI 114 WAR 8.6

Believe it or not, Bellinger has been fairly pedestrian since the All-Star break. Nevertheless, Bellinger's first-half dominance and league-leading 8.6 WAR cannot be ignored. The 24-year-old has also showed value in multiple positions in the field, collecting 10 outfield assists. The NL MVP is still up for grabs, but the kid they call "Belli" should be considered one of the top candidates.

View Profile Ketel Marte ARI • CF • 4 BA .329 R 97 HR 32 RBI 92 WAR 6.8

Speaking of NL MVP candidates, Ketel Marte is exactly that. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, the D-Backs, led by Marte, competed for a wild card spot much of the season. That success was in large part due to Marte's adjustments at the plate. He set career-marks in just about every category, including HR, RBI, hits, runs, and OBP.

View Profile Will Smith SF • RP • 13 ERA 2.84 WHIP 1.04 IP 63.1 BB 20 SV 34

The Giants' 2019 season was strange to say the least. They were considered non-contenders much of the season, and then an unsustainable surge in July put them right back in the thick of things. Amid the plethora of San Francisco roster alterations, Will Smith has been one of the best relievers in baseball, ranking fifth in the league with his 34 saves.

Fernando Tatis SS • BA .317 R 61 HR 22 RBI 53 WAR 4.2

While wins and losses cannot always be quantifiable by the absence of one player, this tactic can certainly be applied to the 21-year-old shortstop phenom. Since Tatis was forced to miss the remainder of the season due to a stress reaction in his back, the Padres are just 15-23 (.394). Tatis's 3.6 fWAR total is more than all the Padres' shortstops combined since 2007 (3.2 combined fWAR).

View Profile Trevor Story COL • SS • 27 BA .296 R 107 HR 33 RBI 83 WAR 6.3

View Profile Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28 BA .315 R 99 HR 41 RBI 118 WAR 5.5

For a club that has managed to win just 68 games, it is hard to believe the Rockies are deserved of two team MVPs. Nonetheless, the combined production from Story and Arenado this season was second-to-none. Both rank top-15 in the NL in HR, hits, and total bases. Hitter-friendly park or not, these two Rockie sluggers can each add yet another incredible campaign to the back of their baseball cards.