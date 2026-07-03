Seven MLB teams with something to prove in July with the trade deadline looming

The pivotal month of July is upon us. For the Major League Baseball season, that means the All-Star break festivities, the beginning of the second half, and -- most notably -- the run-up to this year's Aug. 3 trade deadline. For most teams, the goal is to contend and thus position themselves as buyers leading up to that deadline. The bar for such is looking pretty low this season, which may mean a fairly crowded buyer side and, thus, high demand for any talents on the block.

That brings us to the seven teams about to be named. For them, their status as contenders is somewhat tenuous. Some are defying expectations and need to maintain that surprise element in order to motivate. Others are grappling with a sense of disappointment and trying to slough it off and get back to the business of having a season to remember.

Whatever the exact circumstances, these squads (listed alphabetically) have something to prove in July if they're going to continue to matter and maybe give their roster a boost before the deadline arrives.

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1. Baltimore Orioles (40-48)

With a managerial change and some new faces in the rotation to complement their core of young/young-ish/increasingly not-all-that-young position players, the O's were expected to bounce back in 2026. Throw in the Pete Alonso signing, and even more was expected. Overall, said expectations have not been met, as Baltimore is eight games below .500 and well underwater on the run differential front. That said -- recurring theme incoming -- the standard for playoff contention in the American League is embarrassingly low at the moment, and the O's are alive for that third and final wild card spot, sitting five games back. June was their worst month of the season to date, so they need to reverse those fortunes right away if they're going to get roster improvements leading up to the deadline.

2. Chicago White Sox (45-41)

At this writing, the White Sox are leading the AL Central and thus on target to make the postseason for the first time since 2021. What's striking, though, is that the Sox -- freshly emerged from a deep and punishing rebuild -- are in line to improve upon their 2025 win total by 26. You'll recall that in 2024, the White Sox lost a record 121 games. In other words, general manager Chris Getz's rebuild is ahead of schedule. Their lead over the Guardians is a slim one, but the Sox have the best run differential in the division by a notable margin. As well, José Ramírez is still weeks away from returning to Cleveland's lineup. Getz should plainly resist any temptation to sell and should even buy at least at the margins. That, though, will mean the Sox need to keep it going in July and reinforce the notion that they're for real in 2026.

3. Detroit Tigers (38-50)

Will the Tigers trade ace, back-to-back AL Cy Young winner, and pending free agent Tarik Skubal before Aug. 3? That's one of the biggest questions in baseball right now. Detroit was angling to make the playoffs for a third straight year in 2026, but things haven't gone as planned. The current juncture finds them 12 games below .500 and not especially close to playoff position (albeit not buried in the wild card standings). That said, the Tigers have out-scored the opposition this season and have a "deserved" record of 45-43. That's got to be tempting when it comes to keeping Skubal for a potential stretch-drive playoff charge and the possibility of making a run at the franchise's first title since 1984. Signs point to sell right now, but a quality July could put the Tigers within range and make them soft buyers at the deadline instead of the team taking call after call about one of the best pitchers in baseball.

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4. San Diego Padres (43-43)

There's a general feeling that the Padres' contending window is beginning to close and that 2026 might be their last best chance for a while. AJ Preller is a "chips all-in" sort of executive, and he no doubt wants to be that yet again despite a thinned-out farm system. The Pads, though, have some work to do. They're within range of playoff position in the National League (three games back of the final wild card spot), but they've been significantly out-scored by the opposition (note that their run differential was in negative territory even before the recent 23-2 ritual slaughter in Wrigley). Coming off an 11-15 June, the Padres need to at least stay above the waterline in July in order to justify some Preller activity before the deadline arrives.

5. Seattle Mariners (45-43)

The M's have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. They made it to Game 7 of the ALCS last year, and in 2026, they were expected to be a true power in the American League. The present dispatch, however, finds Seattle barely above .500 and tied with the Texas Rangers atop baseball's weakest division, the AL West. Cal Raleigh has been injured and ineffective when on the field, and the offense in general has backslid from last season's levels. The Mariners won't sell, but any kind of aggressive buy may require them to find their expected level, or at least hint at it, in the weeks to come.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (45-39)

The Cardinals, under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, have focused on rebuilding the young talent base and getting the player-development program back up to industry standards. And in the service of that this past offseason, they traded away veterans Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado. Still, the Cardinals are narrowly in playoff position in the NL and, a bit like the White Sox, arriving ahead of schedule. It remains possible that the Cardinals will look to move veterans Dustin May and Lars Nootbaar leading up to the deadline, and Bloom may make those moves regardless of what the standings say, assuming a strong market. The Cardinals can make those moves a bit less likely -- and maybe even prompt Bloom to make, say, a bullpen addition -- by asserting themselves this month. They've dipped their toes into a challenging stretch of schedule, so the Cardinals will know more about who they really are by the time the deadline is in the offing.

7. Toronto Blue Jays (41-46)

We noted above that the Mariners are one of the most disappointing teams of 2026, but the Blue Jays -- the reigning AL pennant-winners who pushed the Dodgers to the brink in the World Series -- are the most disappointing team of 2026. At this writing, the AL champs are on pace for 86 losses, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., their $500 million first baseman, has exactly four home runs on the year. This is the 2026 AL, which means the Jays are still very much in the playoff mix and thus strongly likely to be buyers. However, if the struggles persist in July and they fall further back, that "buy" may become much less ambitious or vanish altogether.