Happy Thanksgiving Week, baseball enthusiasts! As the holiday name suggests, this Thursday is a day to be grateful for the good things that have happened and the good things to come. Non-football sports are often secondary on Turkey Day, but baseball is a way of life as much as it is an interest. It's a companion, there with you every night during the summer.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, here is one thing fans of each MLB team can be thankful for this year. Sit back, loosen up your belt, and take a gander as you digest.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Perdomo's breakout

In Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, the D-backs have two capital-S Stars to anchor their lineup. Geraldo Perdomo joined that group this past season, slashing .290/.389/.462 with superb shortstop defense. That led to 7.1 WAR, fifth most among position players, and a fourth-place finish in the NL MVP voting. Best of all, Perdomo is signed affordably long-term, like Carroll and Marte. That is one of the best three-player cores in the sport.

(Sacramento) Athletics: That offensive core

It was a strong offensive core even before Nick Kurtz showed up in late April and went on a five-month rampage that won him AL Rookie of the Year unanimously. Kurtz joined Lawrence Butler, Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson in a lineup that finished the season top eight in home runs and OPS+. You can contend with an offense build around those dudes. Now the A's just need to support them with a better pitching staff.

Atlanta Braves: An unencumbered Acuña

In the 95 games he played in 2025, Ronald Acuña Jr. performed like a superstar, hitting .290/.417/.518 with 21 home runs. He was limited to those 95 games because of the torn ACL he suffered in May 2024, and when he returned this year, Acuña was clearly taking it easy on his surgically repaired knee. He did not steal many bases (only nine) and he was a bit apprehensive in the field, particularly around the wall. That's understandable after such a major injury. Acuña will have a normal (i.e. non-rehab) offseason though, and figures to go into 2026 without any restrictions on his running. He is still only 27. There's no reason to think Acuña won't be one of the game's best and most dynamic players (again) next year.

Baltimore Orioles: 2025 is over

Let's be frank: 2025 was a disastrous season for the O's. Expected to be World Series contenders, they instead went 75-87 and finished in the AL East cellar. They've had three managers in the last seven months and they need to build most of a pitching staff this winter. It's a lot of work. That said, the end of the season is a new beginning and the Orioles have a very talented core. When you start your roster with Gunnar Henderson, Trevor Rogers, Adley Rutschman, and Jordan Westburg, you're in good shape.

Boston Red Sox: The young pitching wave

We could even include Garrett Crochet, the AL Cy Young winner-up, in this, as he won't turn 27 until June. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow sought to improve the team's pitching development when he took over the front office two years ago and we're starting to see the results. Connelly Early started a postseason game this year, Payton Tolle and Hunter Dobbins played important roles, and others like David Sandlin and Luis Perales aren't far away. Boston's young position player core is so impressive (Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, etc.). Soon they'll have the pitching staff to match.

Chicago Cubs: Horton's rookie season

Here's a wild stat: Cade Horton in 2025 became the first Cubs' rookie to make 22 starts since Randy Wells in 2009 (I'm not including Shota Imanaga here given his time in Japan). It had been some time since the Cubs last had a starter come up through their farm system and provide instant impact the way Horton did this summer. He threw 118 innings with a 2.67 ERA and finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. The Cubbies have a really strong roster and now they have a young, talented, homegrown starter fronting the rotation.

Chicago White Sox: Montgomery's power

There were some questions about how long it would take top prospect Colson Montgomery to find his way in the big leagues, and it turns out not long at all. Montgomery came up in July and slugged 21 home runs in 71 games, and that's after going homerless in his first 14 games in the show. There are still some strikeout concerns here, but Montgomery can handle shortstop defensively, and few players at the position offer this much power. The White Sox improved by 19 games this year (but still lost 102 games) thanks in large part to Montgomery. He showed right away that he can be part of the solution.

Cincinnati Reds: Abbott taking the next step

The Reds already have a legitimate ace in Hunter Greene. In 2025, lefty Andrew Abbott made the leap and became a worthy Robin to Greene's Batman. He was an All-Star, throwing 166 ⅓ innings with a 2.87 ERA thanks to excellent contact management (i.e. low exit velocity allowed). That earned him a handful of NL Cy Young votes. The Greene/Abbott 1-2 punch is fit for a contender, plus Nick Lodolo and Chase Burns bring upside. Also, Rhett Lowder should be back next season after spending 2025 rehabbing from multiple injuries (he looked quite good in the Arizona Fall League last month). The Reds snuck into the postseason this year and they have the talent to get back there in 2026. Abbott's ascension is a big reason why.

Cleveland Guardians: Baseball's greatest ever comeback

Never before in baseball history had a team come back from 15 ½ games down to win their division. The Guardians did exactly that in 2025 and, honestly, I think erasing an 11-game deficit in September is more impressive than erasing a 15 ½-game deficit in July. The improbable comeback gave Cleveland its second straight AL Central title and third in four years. Losing in the Wild Card Series to the same Detroit team the Guards beat out for the division was a letdown, but gosh, those last few weeks of the season sure were fun, weren't they? It figures to be a good long time before we see a division comeback like this again.

Colorado Rockies: A new beginning

Look, I have no idea how things will go under new POBO Paul DePodesta. "Hire the guy running the Cleveland Browns" is not the most inspiring decision, but at least it's a fresh start. The Rockies badly needed to branch out and hire someone from outside the organization. They needed someone who would bring a fresh perspective and they got that with DePodesta. He was a successful baseball executive once upon a time. Yeah, it was a long time ago, but at least he's had success. After a 119-loss season, you have to be open to anything and everything. Let's give DePodesta some runway before assuming the worst.

Detroit Tigers: Skubal's second Cy Young

It's not unusual for a pitcher to have a worse season the year after winning a Cy Young. Winning the Cy Young often represents a career year. It's really, really hard to be the best at anything in this game two years in a row. Tarik Skubal, however, not only captured his second straight AL Cy Young in 2025, he was even better than he was in 2024. More innings, more strikeouts, fewer walks, lower ERA, lower WHIP, lower FIP, on and on we could go. Hall of Famers Greg Maddux (1992-95) and Randy Johnson (1999-2002) are the only pitchers to win three straight Cy Youngs. Skubal very well could join them in 2026. He's in his prime and at the top of his game, and still getting better.

Houston Astros: Alvarez's expected return

The Astros missed the postseason for the first time since 2016 this year, and it's actually pretty impressive they stayed in the race as long as they did given all their injuries. Chief among them was Yordan Alvarez's hand issue (and a late season ankle injury), which limited him to only 48 games, including only 19 after May 2. When healthy, Air Yordan is one of the game's most devastating hitters. He is expected to be fully recovered from his ankle injury in time for spring training. Getting him back will boost Houston's offense significantly, plus Alvarez is just a blast to watch at the plate. His at-bats are must-see TV.

Kansas City Royals: Garcia's breakout

Maikel Garcia has been a trendy breakout pick the last few years and the breakout arrived in 2025: .286/.351/.449 with 16 homers and 23 stolen bases. His 5.6 WAR was a top-15 mark among position players. Bobby Witt Jr. is a fully formed superstar and now he has a heck of a running mate in Garcia. Vinnie Pasquantino is pretty good too. If Jac Caglianone figures things out soon, the Royals will suddenly have one of the game's most dynamic lineups.

Los Angeles Angels: Adell figuring it out

The .293 on-base percentage is an eyesore, no doubt, but Jo Adell slugged 37 homers in 2025 and also reigned in the strikeouts enough to have a legitimately awesome season. The Angels and their fans have been waiting for Adell, who is still somehow only 26, to figure things out and make the leap from touted prospect to lineup mainstay. He did that this past season. He's finally part of the solution in Anaheim.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Do I really have to say it?

The Dodgers have won two straight World Series titles. If you're a Dodgers fan and you're not thankful for that, you're just never going to be happy. Many fans won't get to see their favorite team win two championships in their lifetime and you got two in two years (and three in six years). I get that griping comes with fandom, but golly, life is good for the Dodgers and their fans right now. Enjoy this. It won't last forever.

Miami Marlins: Pérez's return

Still only 22, Eury Pérez returned from Tommy John surgery this past June, and although he had the usual bumps in the road so soon after elbow reconstruction, he also flashed the ability that once made him the game's top pitching prospect. The Marlins might trade Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera or both this offseason. Pérez, who is under team control through 2029, is going nowhere. Miami has built an interesting little lineup and Pérez will be the one to lead the rotation in the years ahead.

Milwaukee Brewers: Turang finding another gear

A good player in 2023 and 2024, Brice Turang fully made the leap in 2025 and went from so-so bat/great glove player to great bat/great glove player. He hit .288/.359/.435 with 18 home runs, or five more than he hit in 2023 and 2024 combined. Turang pushed his walk rate up to 10%, stole plenty of bases (24), and remains a top-of-the-line defensive second baseman. He and Jackson Chourio will be a force atop Milwaukee's lineup for years to come.

Minnesota Twins: Keaschall's arrival

I can't lie; things aren't great for the Twins and their fans right now. The 2025 season went poorly, so poorly that they had a massive fire sale at the trade deadline. Not long after that, the Poland family announced they are not selling the team, meaning there is no hope of new ownership (or a payroll increase) in the foreseeable future. That's rough. At least you have Luke Keaschall, who broke into the big leagues this year with a .302/.382/.445 batting line around a broken forearm. Between Keaschall and Byron Buxton, and Matt Wallner when he connects, at least there will be some fun position players to watch in 2026.

New York Mets: Young pitchers arriving

Nolan McLean, specifically. Since taking over the Mets in September 2023, president of baseball operations David Stearns has endeavored to improve the team's pitching development, and that labor is now bearing fruit. McLean looks like a bona fide frontline starter and others like Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat contributed throughout the season. There's no sense in sugarcoating it: 2025 was a disaster for the Mets. Missing the postseason the way they did was wretched. We did get a glimpse at the future on the mound though, and it is awfully exciting.

New York Yankees: The best hitter in the world

Aaron Judge, the reigning two-time AL MVP, is the most dominant offensive force the game has seen since Barry Bonds. This past season was Judge's third 200 OPS+ season in the last four years, matching the total by hitters other than Bonds since 1970 (162-game seasons only). Judge is a colossus. He hits for average, he gets on base, he hits for power. We may never see another right-handed hitter this dominant in our lifetimes. So, enjoy it.

Philadelphia Phillies: A capital-C Closer

They had to give up two pretty good prospects to get him, but in Jhoan Duran, the Phillies now have one of the best relievers in the game locking down the ninth inning. He allowed five earned runs in 20 ⅔ innings after coming over at the trade deadline, striking out 27 and walking one. One! Duran is under team control through 2027 as well. Plus his light show entrance is the best closer entrance in the sport right now. The Phillies have to remake their outfield this offseason. One thing they don't have to do is find a closer. They have one of the best in the business.

Pittsburgh Pirates: The best pitcher on Earth

OK, maybe he's only the best right-handed pitcher on Earth, but Paul Skenes is pretty excellent. Give the Pirates a truth serum and I think they would tell you even they didn't expect Skenes to be this good, this quickly. He's a franchise cornerstone and I think any talk of a trade is silly. You don't trade a player like this. The Pirates can't hit -- they hit fewer home runs than any team in three years in 2025 -- but every fifth day, their fans get to watch the sport's most exciting young pitcher. I sincerely hope ownership and the front office are able to improve the team around Skenes enough to get him on the mound in October.

St. Louis Cardinals: Winn's arm and Scott's legs

The Cardinals are in a transitional phase right now, one in which veterans are being cast aside in favor of young players and contention is not the top priority. Shortstop Masyn Winn won a Gold Glove in 2025 and showed offensive potential, and my goodness, that arm. It's the strongest, most breathtaking infield arm in the sport. Center fielder Victor Scott II is a burner. He went 34 for 38 stealing bases this year and ran down everything in center field too. Winn's arm and Scott's legs are true 80 tools on the 20-80 scouting scale. They are special talents and special talent is always something to be thankful for.

San Diego Padres: Baseball's best bullpen

The recent announcement that the Seidler family is looking to sell isn't great. Payroll slashing usually precedes a sale. For now, though, the Padres have the sport's best bullpen, even with erstwhile closer Robert Suarez a free agent. Mason Miller is as good as any closer in the game, setup men Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon would close for many teams, and right-handers David Morgan and Bradgley Rodriguez are poised to emerge as high-leverage options in 2026.The Padres have the best and also one of the most watchable bullpens in baseball. Everyone they bring into the game is a blast in their own way.

San Francisco Giants: A 30-homer season

At long last, the 30-homer season drought is over. Shortstop Willy Adames, signed to a $182 million contract last offseason, swatted 30 home runs in 2025, making him the first Giant with 30 long balls since Barry Bonds back in 2004. It was far and away the longest 30-homer drought in baseball (every other team has had a 30-homer guy since 2019) and it had become an inescapable talking point the last few years. Now the drought is over, Plus, you know, home runs are fun, and Adames hit more of them this summer than any Giant in two decades.

Seattle Mariners: The greatest catcher season ever

Ultimately, Cal Raleigh did not win AL MVP, but he will be remembered as the story of 2025. Sixty home runs, a total only six others have reached and a number that once seemed unfathomable for a catcher. Raleigh smashed the single-season home run record for a catcher (previously 48), a switch-hitter (previously 54), and a Mariner (previous 56). It will be close to impossible for Raleigh to do that again. I'm not trying to put him down. He's an excellent player. It was just one of those once-in-a-lifetime seasons and expecting Raleigh to do it again is unfair to him. What a player. What a year.

Tampa Bay Rays: A return home

I can't say Tropicana Field is the most picturesque ballpark in the league, but it is home for the Rays and they will return home next year. The scoreboards and sound system will be upgraded too. The Rays spent 2025 playing their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, a spring training ballpark, after Hurricane Milton badly damaged the Trop in October 2024. Repairs are almost complete and the Rays will be back where they belong in 2026. No more minor-league stadium and playing outdoors in the Florida swamp weather. Dome sweet dome.

Texas Rangers: deGrom's comeback season

Tommy John surgery limited Jacob deGrom to nine starts during his first two years with the Rangers. They won the World Series without him in 2023, but it wasn't until 2025 that the Rangers got a full season from deGrom, and wow did he deliver. Thirty starts, 172 ⅔ innings, 185 strikeouts, 2.97 ERA, an All-Star Game selection, and a handful of Cy Young votes. When he's on, deGrom is a magician with a near unmatched combination of power and precision. A treat to watch him pitch, it is.

Toronto Blue Jays: Proof of concept

The first six years of the Bo Bichette/Vladimir Guerrero Jr. era were fairly successful, though they included zero postseason wins. There were a lot of questions about the makeup of the roster, the front office, the manager, and even about Bichette and Guerrero. Now, we know this works. No, the Blue Jays didn't win the World Series this year, but they were two outs away from a title. It's hard to get much closer than that. Bichette is a free agent and could leave, but now we know these Blue Jays can win. All the ingredients are there. They just have to go do it.

Washington Nationals: New leadership

With all due respect to Mike Rizzo, who built the only World Series champion in franchise history, it was time for the Nationals to make a change atop the baseball operations department. In comes POBO Paul Toboni, who is widely regarded as one of the brightest young executives in the sport. He has his hands full -- Washington has lost 91-plus games five years running -- but, for the first time in a long time, the Nationals have new leadership in place. New leadership, new ideas, and a new direction. If you can't be excited about/thankful for that, I don't know what to tell you.