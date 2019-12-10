MLB The Show is no longer a PlayStation exclusive, will be released on other consoles

Sony is going to have to start sharing MLB The Show. In an announcement from MLB, the league revealed that the popular video game franchise will be available on non-Sony consoles beginning in 2021.

Sony, MLB and the MLB Players Association came to a multi-year extension to make this happen.

Previously, fans were only able to play MLB The Show on Sony's PlayStation consoles. That was until Sony's San Diego studio reached the new agreement with the MLB and the Players Association to bring the game to multiple platforms.

The announcement doesn't explain which new platforms MLB The Show will be available on in the future. In the press release, it states that more detailed information will be released at a later date. However, some social media reactions to the news implies that the series will eventually hit both Xbox and Nintendo consoles.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft's executive vice-president of gaming, tweeted that it is "Great to see the game is coming to more players." Nintendo of America's Twitter account retweeted the news with a baseball emoji.

As of right now, it appears that the 2020 installment of the game will continue to only be available on PlayStation. Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is set to be featured on the cover.

It's currently unclear if Sony will produce the game on different consoles.

MLB The Show is the longest running baseball video game series. There have been annual installments of the game -- all only available on PlayStation -- since 2006 when it officially became branded as The Show. Other franchises, such as EA Sports' MVP Baseball series, existed until 2005 when MLB exclusively licensed the rights to their games to Take-Two interactive and the main console manufacturers - Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. That forced EA to stop making MLB games.

While gamers will have to wait until at least 2021 to play the video game franchise on Xbox and other consoles, it's still a huge win because for the first time in years fans won't have to own a PlayStation in order to play an MLB video game.