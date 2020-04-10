'MLB The Show' Players League: How to watch, live stream, dates, matchups

The season is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but MLB is still attempting to find ways to entertain baseball fans. The league announced on Friday that they will be holding an "MLB The Show" Players League in which 30 players will represent their respective teams and compete in a mini-season.

The league will have each player taking part in 29 games, which means that they'll face each team on one occasion. This will run for approximately three weeks, and then the top eight players will advance to a postseason round. Fans will have a front row seat to watch all of the action through different streaming services. Each game will be only three innings long, which will allow each player to play multiple games in one day. Every game will have an individual stream for fans that are interested in specific players or matchups.

The MLB also will keep the standings updated for the league with an awards portion scheduled for the conclusion of the season. The postseason is scheduled to begin on April 30.

To make the league even more interesting, the MLB, MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment will each donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in that player's area. In addition, the winner of the league will earn a $25,000 donation to their respective Boys & Girls Club in their area.

Here a complete list of the participants, by team:

'MLB The Show' Players League