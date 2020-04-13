'MLB The Show' Players League: How to watch, live stream, standings, dates, schedule, results

The season is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but MLB is still attempting to find ways to entertain baseball fans. The league is hosting an "MLB The Show" Players League in which 30 players represent their respective teams and compete in a mini-season.

The action got underway on April 11 with the majority of the players taking part in multiple games. Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was by far the most impressive, as he went 4-0. One of those victories came against Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May, who was in awe of Gallo's MLB The Show skills.

In addition, several players put together 3-1 records early on, including Bo Bichette, Niko Goodrum, Jeff McNeil and Amir Garrett. The closest game came when Garrett squeaked out a 1-0 extra-inning win over Blake Snell.

The league will have each player take part in 29 games, which means that they'll face each team on one occasion. This will run for approximately three weeks, and then the top eight players will advance to a postseason round. Fans will have a front row seat to watch all of the action through different streaming services. Each game will be only three innings long, which will allow each player to play multiple games in one day. Every game will have an individual stream for fans that are interested in specific players or matchups.

The MLB also will keep the standings updated for the league with an awards portion scheduled for the conclusion of the season. The postseason is scheduled to begin on April 30.

To make the league even more interesting, the MLB, MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment will each donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in that player's area. In addition, the winner of the league will earn a $25,000 donation to their respective Boys & Girls Club in their area.

Here a complete list of the standings so far:

AL East:

Bo Bichette (3-1)

Blake Snell (2-2)

Dwight Smith Jr. (0-0)

Tommy Kanhle (0-0)

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-4)

AL Central

Niko Goodrum (3-1)

Lucas Giolito (2-2)

Trevor May (1-3)

Carlos Santa (0-0)

Brett Phillips (0-0)

AL West

Joey Gallo (4-0)

Lance McCullers Jr. (2-2)

Ty Buttrey (2-2)

Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2)

Jesus Luzardo (1-3)

NL East

Jeff McNeil (3-1)

Rhys Hoskins (2-2)

Luke Jackson (1-3)

Juan Soto (0-0)

Ryne Stanek (0-4)

NL Central

Amir Garrett (3-1)

Ian Happ (0-0)

Josh Hader (0-0)

Cole Tucker (0-0)

Matt Carpenter (0-0)

NL West

Jon Duplantier (3-1)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (3-1)

David Dahl (0-0)

Gavin Lux (0-0)

Hunter Pence (0-0)



Schedule

Monday, April 13

Trevor May

vs. Josh Hader

at David Dahl

vs. Gavin Lux

at Carlos Santana

Gavin Lux

vs. Juan Soto

at Josh Hader

at Trevor May

vs. David Dahl

Josh Hader

at Trevor May

vs. Gavin Lux

vs. Carlos Santa

at Juan Soto

Carlos Santana

vs. David Dahl

at Juan Soto

at Josh Hader

vs. Trevor May

David Dahl

at Carlos Santana

vs. Trevor May

vs. Juan Soto

at Gavin Lux

Juan Soto

at Gavin Lux

vs. Carlos Santana

at David Dahl

vs. Josh Hader

Ian Happ

vs. Blake Snell

at Cole Tucker

vs. Matt Carpenter

at Tommy Kahnle

Tommy Kahnle

vs. Dwight Smith Jr.

at Blake Snell

at Brett Phillips

vs. Ian Happ

Cole Tucker

at Matt Carpenter

vs. Ian Happ

vs. Hunter Pence

at Dwight Smith Jr.

Dwight Smith Jr.

at Tommy Kahnle

vs. Hunter Pence

at Blake Snell

vs. Cole Tucker

Matt Carpenter

vs. Cole Tucker

vs. Brett Phillips

at Ian Happ

at Hunter Pence

Brett Phillips

at Hunter Pence

at Matt Carpenter

vs. Tommy Kahnle

vs. Blake Snell

Blake Snell

at Ian Happ

vs. Tommy Kahnle

vs. Dwight Smith Jr.

Brett Phillips

Hunter Pence

vs. Brett Phillips

at Dwight Smith Jr.

at Cole Tucker

vs. Matt Carpenter

Tuesday, April 14

Joey Gallo

vs. Ty Buttrey

at Luke Jackson

vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

at Rhys Hoskins

Eduardo Rodriguez

vs. Ryne Stanek

at Ty Buttrey

at Joey Gallo

vs. Luke Jackson

Ty Buttrey

at Joey Gallo

vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

vs. Rhys Hoskins

at Ryne Stanek

Rhys Hoskins

vs. Luke Jackson

at Ryne Stanek

at Ty Buttrey

vs. Joey Gallo

Luke Jackson

at Rhys Hoskins

vs. Joey Gallo

vs. Ryne Stanek

at Eduardo Rodriguez

Ryne Stanek

at Eduardo Rodriguez

vs. Rhys Hoskins

at Luke Jackson

vs. Ty Buttrey

Amir Garrett

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

at Jeff McNeil

vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

at Jon Duplantier

Lance McCullers Jr.

vs. Bo Bichette

at Carl Edwards Jr.

at Amir Garrett

vs. Jeff McNeil

Carl Edwards Jr.

at Amir Garrett

vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

vs. Jon Duplantier

at Bo Bichette

Jon Duplantier

vs. Jeff McNeil

at Bo Bichette

at Carl Edwards Jr.

vs. Amir Garrett

Jeff McNeil

at Jon Duplantier

vs. Amir Garrett

vs. Bo Bichette

at Lance McCullers Jr.

Bo Bichette

at Lance McCullers Jr.

vs. Jon Duplantier

at Jeff McNeil

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

