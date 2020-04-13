'MLB The Show' Players League: How to watch, live stream, standings, dates, schedule, results
Here's how to watch the upcoming 'MLB The Show' tournament
The season is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but MLB is still attempting to find ways to entertain baseball fans. The league is hosting an "MLB The Show" Players League in which 30 players represent their respective teams and compete in a mini-season.
The action got underway on April 11 with the majority of the players taking part in multiple games. Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was by far the most impressive, as he went 4-0. One of those victories came against Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May, who was in awe of Gallo's MLB The Show skills.
In addition, several players put together 3-1 records early on, including Bo Bichette, Niko Goodrum, Jeff McNeil and Amir Garrett. The closest game came when Garrett squeaked out a 1-0 extra-inning win over Blake Snell.
The league will have each player take part in 29 games, which means that they'll face each team on one occasion. This will run for approximately three weeks, and then the top eight players will advance to a postseason round. Fans will have a front row seat to watch all of the action through different streaming services. Each game will be only three innings long, which will allow each player to play multiple games in one day. Every game will have an individual stream for fans that are interested in specific players or matchups.
The MLB also will keep the standings updated for the league with an awards portion scheduled for the conclusion of the season. The postseason is scheduled to begin on April 30.
To make the league even more interesting, the MLB, MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment will each donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in that player's area. In addition, the winner of the league will earn a $25,000 donation to their respective Boys & Girls Club in their area.
Here a complete list of the standings so far:
AL East:
- Bo Bichette (3-1)
- Blake Snell (2-2)
- Dwight Smith Jr. (0-0)
- Tommy Kanhle (0-0)
- Eduardo Rodriguez (0-4)
AL Central
- Niko Goodrum (3-1)
- Lucas Giolito (2-2)
- Trevor May (1-3)
- Carlos Santa (0-0)
- Brett Phillips (0-0)
AL West
- Joey Gallo (4-0)
- Lance McCullers Jr. (2-2)
- Ty Buttrey (2-2)
- Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2)
- Jesus Luzardo (1-3)
NL East
- Jeff McNeil (3-1)
- Rhys Hoskins (2-2)
- Luke Jackson (1-3)
- Juan Soto (0-0)
- Ryne Stanek (0-4)
NL Central
- Amir Garrett (3-1)
- Ian Happ (0-0)
- Josh Hader (0-0)
- Cole Tucker (0-0)
- Matt Carpenter (0-0)
NL West
- Jon Duplantier (3-1)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (3-1)
- David Dahl (0-0)
- Gavin Lux (0-0)
- Hunter Pence (0-0)
Schedule
Monday, April 13
Trevor May
- vs. Josh Hader
- at David Dahl
- vs. Gavin Lux
- at Carlos Santana
Gavin Lux
- vs. Juan Soto
- at Josh Hader
- at Trevor May
- vs. David Dahl
Josh Hader
- at Trevor May
- vs. Gavin Lux
- vs. Carlos Santa
- at Juan Soto
Carlos Santana
- vs. David Dahl
- at Juan Soto
- at Josh Hader
- vs. Trevor May
David Dahl
- at Carlos Santana
- vs. Trevor May
- vs. Juan Soto
- at Gavin Lux
Juan Soto
- at Gavin Lux
- vs. Carlos Santana
- at David Dahl
- vs. Josh Hader
Ian Happ
- vs. Blake Snell
- at Cole Tucker
- vs. Matt Carpenter
- at Tommy Kahnle
Tommy Kahnle
- vs. Dwight Smith Jr.
- at Blake Snell
- at Brett Phillips
- vs. Ian Happ
Cole Tucker
- at Matt Carpenter
- vs. Ian Happ
- vs. Hunter Pence
- at Dwight Smith Jr.
Dwight Smith Jr.
- at Tommy Kahnle
- vs. Hunter Pence
- at Blake Snell
- vs. Cole Tucker
Matt Carpenter
- vs. Cole Tucker
- vs. Brett Phillips
- at Ian Happ
- at Hunter Pence
Brett Phillips
- at Hunter Pence
- at Matt Carpenter
- vs. Tommy Kahnle
- vs. Blake Snell
Blake Snell
- at Ian Happ
- vs. Tommy Kahnle
- vs. Dwight Smith Jr.
- Brett Phillips
Hunter Pence
- vs. Brett Phillips
- at Dwight Smith Jr.
- at Cole Tucker
- vs. Matt Carpenter
Tuesday, April 14
Joey Gallo
- vs. Ty Buttrey
- at Luke Jackson
- vs. Eduardo Rodriguez
- at Rhys Hoskins
Eduardo Rodriguez
- vs. Ryne Stanek
- at Ty Buttrey
- at Joey Gallo
- vs. Luke Jackson
Ty Buttrey
- at Joey Gallo
- vs. Eduardo Rodriguez
- vs. Rhys Hoskins
- at Ryne Stanek
Rhys Hoskins
- vs. Luke Jackson
- at Ryne Stanek
- at Ty Buttrey
- vs. Joey Gallo
Luke Jackson
- at Rhys Hoskins
- vs. Joey Gallo
- vs. Ryne Stanek
- at Eduardo Rodriguez
Ryne Stanek
- at Eduardo Rodriguez
- vs. Rhys Hoskins
- at Luke Jackson
- vs. Ty Buttrey
Amir Garrett
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Jeff McNeil
- vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
- at Jon Duplantier
Lance McCullers Jr.
- vs. Bo Bichette
- at Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Amir Garrett
- vs. Jeff McNeil
Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Amir Garrett
- vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
- vs. Jon Duplantier
- at Bo Bichette
Jon Duplantier
- vs. Jeff McNeil
- at Bo Bichette
- at Carl Edwards Jr.
- vs. Amir Garrett
Jeff McNeil
- at Jon Duplantier
- vs. Amir Garrett
- vs. Bo Bichette
- at Lance McCullers Jr.
Bo Bichette
- at Lance McCullers Jr.
- vs. Jon Duplantier
- at Jeff McNeil
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
'MLB The Show' Players League
- Date: April 13
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Streaming: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), MLB Network's Twitch site, "MLB The Show" social media (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), and individual Twitch accounts for the players
