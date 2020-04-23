'MLB The Show' Players League: How to watch, standings, live stream, dates, schedule, results

The season is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but MLB is still attempting to find ways to entertain baseball fans. The league is hosting an "MLB The Show" Players League in which 30 players represent their respective teams and compete in a mini-season.

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has been the most impressive, as he's 17-3 thus far. After a hot start, Gallo suffered two of his three total losses on Monday at the hands of Lucas Giolito and Jon Duplantier. Still, Gallo is well on his way to a playoff appearance in the tournament.

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux has the second-best record in the tournament at 14-5. Lux and Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. are battling it out in the NL West and are only separated by just one loss.

The league will have each player take part in 29 games, which means that they'll face each team on one occasion. This will run for approximately three weeks, and then the top eight players will advance to a postseason round. Fans will have a front row seat to watch all of the action through different streaming services. Each game will be only three innings long, which will allow each player to play multiple games in one day. Every game will have an individual stream for fans that are interested in specific players or matchups.

The MLB also will keep the standings updated for the league with an awards portion scheduled for the conclusion of the season. The postseason is scheduled to begin on April 30.

To make the league even more interesting, the MLB, MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment will each donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in that player's area. In addition, the winner of the league will earn a $25,000 donation to their respective Boys & Girls Club in their area.

Here a complete list of the standings so far:

AL East:

Blake Snell (13-3)

Bo Bichette (9-3)

Dwight Smith Jr. (14-8)

Tommy Kanhle (11-7)

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-15)

AL Central

Lucas Giolito (13-5)

Trevor May (11-6)

Brett Phillips (9-11)

Niko Goodrum (6-13)

Carlos Santana (3-14)

AL West

Joey Gallo (17-3)

Jesus Luzardo (9-6)

Lance McCullers Jr. (8-11)

Ty Buttrey (4-14)

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-11)

NL East

Jeff McNeil (14-4)

Luke Jackson (10-10)

Juan Soto (9-9)

Rhys Hoskins (10-13)

Ryne Stanek (7-13)

NL Central

Amir Garrett (12-8)

Josh Hader (10-9)

Ian Happ (8-8)

Matt Carpenter (8-8)

Cole Tucker (3-16)

NL West

Gavin Lux (14-5)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (13-6)

Jon Duplantier (8-8)

Hunter Pence (8-11)

David Dahl (5-13)



Schedule

Thursday, April 23

Bo Bichette

at Dwight Smith Jr.

vs. Ian Happ

at Jesus Luzardo

Ty Buttrey

vs. Lucas Giolito

at Ian Happ

vs. Dwight Smith Jr.

vs. Trevor May

Matt Carpenter

at Lance McCullers Jr.

vs. Jon Duplantier

at Gavin Lux

Jon Duplantier

vs. Gavin Lux

at Matt Carpenter

vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

Carl Edwards Jr.

at Brett Phillips

vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.

at Joey Gallo

vs. Dwight Smith Jr.

Joey Gallo

at Jeff McNeil

vs. Brett Phillips

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

Lucas Giolito

at Ty Buttrey

vs. Jesus Luzardo

at Fernando Tatis Jr.

vs. Trevor May

Ian Happ

at Jesus Luzardo

vs. Ty Buttrey

at Bo Bichette

Jesus Luzardo

vs. Ian Happ

at Lucas Giolito

vs. Jeff McNeil

at Fernando Tatis Jr.



vs. Bo Bichette

Gavin Lux

at Jon Duplantier

vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

vs. Matt Carpenter

Trevor May

vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.

vs. Jeff McNeil

at Brett Phillips

at Lucas Giolito

at Ty Buttrey

Lance McCullers Jr.

vs. Matt Carpenter

at. Jon Duplantier

Jeff McNeil

vs. Joey Gallo

at Trevor May

at Jesus Luzardo

vs. Brett Phillips

Brett Phillips

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

at Joey Gallo

vs. Trevor May

at Jeff McNeil

Dwight Smith Jr.

vs. Juan Soto

at Matt Carpenter

vs. Trevor May

at Luke Jackson

Fernando Tatis Jr.

at Trevor May

at Carl Edwards Jr.

vs. Lucas Giolito

vs. Jesus Luzardo

Friday, April 24

Blake Snell

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

at Jesus Luzardo

at Niko Goodrum

vs. Luke Jackson

at Josh Hader

David Dahl

vs. Luke Jackson

at Carl Edwards Jr.

vs. Amir Garrett

at Jon Duplantier

Jon Duplantier

at Eduardo Rodriguez

at Luke Jackson

vs. Juan Soto

vs. David Dahl

Carl Edwards Jr.

at Blake Snell

vs. David Dahl

at Ryne Stanek

at Carlos Santana

Amir Garrett

vs. Jesus Luzardo

vs. Niko Goodrum

at David Dahl

at Bo Bichette

Niko Goodrum

vs. Juan Soto

at Amir Garrett

vs. Blake Snell

at Josh Hader

at Bo Bichette

Amir Garrett

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

at Jeff McNeil

vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

at Jon Duplantier

Josh Hader

at Bo Bichette

at Eduardo Rodriguez

at Luke Jackson

vs. Niko Goodrum

vs. Blake Snell

Luke Jackson

at David Dahl

vs. Jon Duplantier

vs. Josh Hader

at Blake Snell

Tommy Kahnle

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

at Jeff McNeil

at Niko Goodrum

vs. Lucas Giolito

Jesus Luzardo

at Amir Garrett

vs. Blake Snell

at Tommy Kahnle

vs. Ryne Stanek

Eduardo Rodriguez

vs. Jon Duplantier

at Josh Hader

vs. Bo Bichette

at Juan Soto

Carlos Santana

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

Bo Bichette

vs. Josh Hader

at Juan Soto

at Eduardo Rodriguez

vs. Amir Garrett

vs. Niko Goodrum

Juan Soto

at Niko Goodrum

vs. Bo Bichette

at Jon Duplantier

vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Ryne Stanek

vs. Tommy Kahnle

vs. Carl Edwards Jr.

at Jesus Luzardo

Saturday, April 25

Ty Buttrey

vs. Cole Tucker

at Fernando Tatis Jr.

at Matt Carpenter

vs. Hunter Pence

vs. Blane Snell

Matt Carpenter

vs. Carlos Santana

at Lucas Giolito

vs. Ty Buttrey

at Juan Soto

David Dahl

at Niko Goodrum

vs. Blake Snell

at Fernando Tatis Jr.

at Carlos Santana

Lucas Giolito

vs. Matt Carpenter

at Carlos Santana

Niko Goodrum

vs. David Dahl

at Ian Happ

at Gavin Lux

Ian Happ

at Gavin Lux

at Niko Goodrum

vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.

vs. Carlos Santana

Gavin Lux

vs. Ian Happ

at Cole Tucker

vs. Niko Goodrum

Hunter Pence

at Carlos Santana

vs. Juan Soto

at Ty Buttrey

Carlos Santana

at Matt Carpenter

vs. Hunter Pence

vs. Lucas Giolito

at Ian Happ

vs. David Dahl

Blake Snell

vs. Juan Soto

at David Dahl

at Ty Buttrey

Juan Soto

vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.

at Blake Snell

at Hunter Pence

vs. Matt Carpenter

Fernando Tatis Jr.

at Juan Soto

vs. Ty Buttrey

at Ian Happ

vs. David Dahl

Cole Tucker

at Ty Buttrey

vs. Gavin Lux

