'MLB The Show' Players League: How to watch, standings, live stream, dates, schedule, results
Here's how to watch the upcoming 'MLB The Show' tournament
The season is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but MLB is still attempting to find ways to entertain baseball fans. The league is hosting an "MLB The Show" Players League in which 30 players represent their respective teams and compete in a mini-season.
Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has been the most impressive, as he's 17-3 thus far. After a hot start, Gallo suffered two of his three total losses on Monday at the hands of Lucas Giolito and Jon Duplantier. Still, Gallo is well on his way to a playoff appearance in the tournament.
Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux has the second-best record in the tournament at 14-5. Lux and Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. are battling it out in the NL West and are only separated by just one loss.
The league will have each player take part in 29 games, which means that they'll face each team on one occasion. This will run for approximately three weeks, and then the top eight players will advance to a postseason round. Fans will have a front row seat to watch all of the action through different streaming services. Each game will be only three innings long, which will allow each player to play multiple games in one day. Every game will have an individual stream for fans that are interested in specific players or matchups.
The MLB also will keep the standings updated for the league with an awards portion scheduled for the conclusion of the season. The postseason is scheduled to begin on April 30.
To make the league even more interesting, the MLB, MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment will each donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in that player's area. In addition, the winner of the league will earn a $25,000 donation to their respective Boys & Girls Club in their area.
Here a complete list of the standings so far:
AL East:
- Blake Snell (13-3)
- Bo Bichette (9-3)
- Dwight Smith Jr. (14-8)
- Tommy Kanhle (11-7)
- Eduardo Rodriguez (2-15)
AL Central
- Lucas Giolito (13-5)
- Trevor May (11-6)
- Brett Phillips (9-11)
- Niko Goodrum (6-13)
- Carlos Santana (3-14)
AL West
- Joey Gallo (17-3)
- Jesus Luzardo (9-6)
- Lance McCullers Jr. (8-11)
- Ty Buttrey (4-14)
- Carl Edwards Jr. (3-11)
NL East
- Jeff McNeil (14-4)
- Luke Jackson (10-10)
- Juan Soto (9-9)
- Rhys Hoskins (10-13)
- Ryne Stanek (7-13)
NL Central
- Amir Garrett (12-8)
- Josh Hader (10-9)
- Ian Happ (8-8)
- Matt Carpenter (8-8)
- Cole Tucker (3-16)
NL West
- Gavin Lux (14-5)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (13-6)
- Jon Duplantier (8-8)
- Hunter Pence (8-11)
- David Dahl (5-13)
Schedule
Thursday, April 23
Bo Bichette
- at Dwight Smith Jr.
- vs. Ian Happ
- at Jesus Luzardo
Ty Buttrey
- vs. Lucas Giolito
- at Ian Happ
- vs. Dwight Smith Jr.
- vs. Trevor May
Matt Carpenter
- at Lance McCullers Jr.
- vs. Jon Duplantier
- at Gavin Lux
Jon Duplantier
- vs. Gavin Lux
- at Matt Carpenter
- vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Brett Phillips
- vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- at Joey Gallo
- vs. Dwight Smith Jr.
Joey Gallo
- at Jeff McNeil
- vs. Brett Phillips
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
Lucas Giolito
- at Ty Buttrey
- vs. Jesus Luzardo
- at Fernando Tatis Jr.
- vs. Trevor May
Ian Happ
- at Jesus Luzardo
- vs. Ty Buttrey
- at Bo Bichette
Jesus Luzardo
- vs. Ian Happ
- at Lucas Giolito
- vs. Jeff McNeil
- at Fernando Tatis Jr.
- vs. Bo Bichette
Gavin Lux
- at Jon Duplantier
- vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
- vs. Matt Carpenter
Trevor May
- vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- vs. Jeff McNeil
- at Brett Phillips
- at Lucas Giolito
- at Ty Buttrey
Lance McCullers Jr.
- vs. Matt Carpenter
- at. Jon Duplantier
Jeff McNeil
- vs. Joey Gallo
- at Trevor May
- at Jesus Luzardo
- vs. Brett Phillips
Brett Phillips
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Joey Gallo
- vs. Trevor May
- at Jeff McNeil
Dwight Smith Jr.
- vs. Juan Soto
- at Matt Carpenter
- vs. Trevor May
- at Luke Jackson
Fernando Tatis Jr.
- at Trevor May
- at Carl Edwards Jr.
- vs. Lucas Giolito
- vs. Jesus Luzardo
Friday, April 24
Blake Snell
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Jesus Luzardo
- at Niko Goodrum
- vs. Luke Jackson
- at Josh Hader
David Dahl
- vs. Luke Jackson
- at Carl Edwards Jr.
- vs. Amir Garrett
- at Jon Duplantier
Jon Duplantier
- at Eduardo Rodriguez
- at Luke Jackson
- vs. Juan Soto
- vs. David Dahl
Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Blake Snell
- vs. David Dahl
- at Ryne Stanek
- at Carlos Santana
Amir Garrett
- vs. Jesus Luzardo
- vs. Niko Goodrum
- at David Dahl
- at Bo Bichette
Niko Goodrum
- vs. Juan Soto
- at Amir Garrett
- vs. Blake Snell
- at Josh Hader
- at Bo Bichette
Amir Garrett
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Jeff McNeil
- vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
- at Jon Duplantier
Josh Hader
- at Bo Bichette
- at Eduardo Rodriguez
- at Luke Jackson
- vs. Niko Goodrum
- vs. Blake Snell
Luke Jackson
- at David Dahl
- vs. Jon Duplantier
- vs. Josh Hader
- at Blake Snell
Tommy Kahnle
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Jeff McNeil
- at Niko Goodrum
- vs. Lucas Giolito
Jesus Luzardo
- at Amir Garrett
- vs. Blake Snell
- at Tommy Kahnle
- vs. Ryne Stanek
Eduardo Rodriguez
- vs. Jon Duplantier
- at Josh Hader
- vs. Bo Bichette
- at Juan Soto
Carlos Santana
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
Bo Bichette
- vs. Josh Hader
- at Juan Soto
- at Eduardo Rodriguez
- vs. Amir Garrett
- vs. Niko Goodrum
Juan Soto
- at Niko Goodrum
- vs. Bo Bichette
- at Jon Duplantier
- vs. Eduardo Rodriguez
Ryne Stanek
- vs. Tommy Kahnle
- vs. Carl Edwards Jr.
- at Jesus Luzardo
Saturday, April 25
Ty Buttrey
- vs. Cole Tucker
- at Fernando Tatis Jr.
- at Matt Carpenter
- vs. Hunter Pence
- vs. Blane Snell
Matt Carpenter
- vs. Carlos Santana
- at Lucas Giolito
- vs. Ty Buttrey
- at Juan Soto
David Dahl
- at Niko Goodrum
- vs. Blake Snell
- at Fernando Tatis Jr.
- at Carlos Santana
Lucas Giolito
- vs. Matt Carpenter
- at Carlos Santana
Niko Goodrum
- vs. David Dahl
- at Ian Happ
- at Gavin Lux
Ian Happ
- at Gavin Lux
- at Niko Goodrum
- vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- vs. Carlos Santana
Gavin Lux
- vs. Ian Happ
- at Cole Tucker
- vs. Niko Goodrum
Hunter Pence
- at Carlos Santana
- vs. Juan Soto
- at Ty Buttrey
Carlos Santana
- at Matt Carpenter
- vs. Hunter Pence
- vs. Lucas Giolito
- at Ian Happ
- vs. David Dahl
Blake Snell
- vs. Juan Soto
- at David Dahl
- at Ty Buttrey
Juan Soto
- vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- at Blake Snell
- at Hunter Pence
- vs. Matt Carpenter
Fernando Tatis Jr.
- at Juan Soto
- vs. Ty Buttrey
- at Ian Happ
- vs. David Dahl
Cole Tucker
- at Ty Buttrey
- vs. Gavin Lux
'MLB The Show' Players League
- Date: April 23
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Streaming: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), MLB Network's Twitch site, "MLB The Show" social media (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), and individual Twitch accounts for the players
-
