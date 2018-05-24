MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Angels' Mike Trout reaches 15 homers

We've got an eight-game slate for Thursday including some aesthetically pleasing day baseball, so let's hop in ...

Thursday's scores

Reds 5, Pirates 4 (box score)

Angels 8, Blue Jays 1 (box score)

Orioles at White Sox (GameTracker)

Mariners at Athletics (GameTracker)

Astros at Indians, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Trout joins 15-homer club

Angels force of nature Mike Trout did this to Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays on Thursday ...

That was far from Trout's longest clout, but it did leave the bat at an impressive 109 mph. It was Trout's 15 homer of the season. Mookie Betts leads all comers with 16, and now Trout joins Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and J.D. Martinez just behind him. Trout, in addition to manning a nifty center field and adding value on the bases, is now batting .291/.443/.628 on the season.

In the Halos' win, Shohei Ohtani -- DH on this day -- added a pair of doubles, and Nick Tropeano looked strong over 7 1/3 innings. Toronto, meantime, dropped to a season-worst four games under .500.

Let's check in on the 'race' for the top pick

Baseball is also about those who are bad at baseball, and thus begins a brief discussion of the teams best poised to fart loudly, startle themselves with their own flatulence to the extent that they fall out an open third-story window and into the back of a passing garbage truck, which ferries them to the top overall pick of the 2019 draft.

As you see above, the Orioles and White Sox play each other on Thursday, and the Reds and Royals are also in action. Turns out those four teams are presently the worst in all baseball. To the "standings" ...

Team Record going into Thursday Games 'behind' Orioles 15-34 - Royals 16-33 1 White Sox 15-31 1.5 Reds 17-33 1.5



Next in line are the Marlins, Rangers, Padres, and Tigers, and then you get to the Dodgers, who of course won 104 games and the pennant a season ago. Anyhow, the White Sox's fortunes in this regard may have improved with the 80-game PED suspension of Welington Castillo. Castillo this season owns an OPS+ of 113 with more than 250 defensive innings behind the plate. So maybe that costs the Sox a win or two over the course of his suspension. So ... yay?

Are the Pirates coming back to Earth?

The Reds edged the Pirates on Thursday and in doing so took two of three in the series. The big blow was a Eugenio Suarez grand slam off Ivan Nova:

Good morning, Geno! 💪💪💪💪



How about a Suárez slam to start your day? #RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/6QsRQ7Xjrz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 24, 2018

Speaking of Nova, he carried a May 2018 ERA of 7.85 into this one, and that figure didn't improve.

Overall, the Pirates have now dropped five of six, and those games have come against the Padres and Reds -- two of baseball's worst teams. If you look at the SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model, you'll find that the Pirates are presently forecast for 80 wins. In one sense, that's reasonably impressive, given that they won just 74 games a season ago and parted ways with Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole over the winter. On the other hand, given their strong start to 2018 -- they were nine games over .500 as recently as May 17 -- it's disappointing to see them pegged for a third straight losing season.

Whatever the case, they're in for a challenging stretch ahead. Of Pittsburgh's next 32 games, 29 come against the Cardinals, Cubs, Brewers, Dodgers, and Diamondbacks. If they emerge from that lengthy run still above the waterline, then the Pirates may be worth taking seriously as contenders. For now, though, we're seeing signs of slippage.

Quick hits

MLB released the findings of an investigation into the baseball and the cause of the recent home run surge. Read all about it here

MLB officially announced

The Mariners have agreed to a new long-term lease of Safeco Field. Get the details here

The Angels have pushed back Shohei Ohtani's start for, according to GM Billy Eppler, purposes of "workload management." He had been scheduled to oppose Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees on Sunday.

The White Sox have placed INF Leury Garcia on the DL with a knee sprain.

The Twins have activated 3B Miguel Sano from the DL.

Live team updates