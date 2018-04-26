MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves' Acuna hits first home run, Andrew Miller to DL

Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action

Love day baseball? Thursday has you covered. We've got 10 games on the schedule, and half of those are matinees. We'd better get to it ... 

Thursday's scores

Acuna blasts first career homer

In his MLB debut on Wednesday night, Braves outfielder and the top prospect in baseball Ronald Acuna notched a hit and a run scored. On Thursday against the Reds in Cincinnati, Acuna blasted the first home run of his big-league career. Witness ... 

Mercy. That was a 416-foot blast off Homer Bailey (a homer off Homer) that left the bat at 106 mph. Of course, Acuna got the obligatory silent treatment back in the Atlanta dugout ... 

Acuna's just 20 years old, he possesses every baseball tool imaginable, and he's pretty much done nothing but rake despite playing against older competition at every stop. In other words, you can expect to see much more of this sort of thing for years to come. 

Quick hits

  • Is Manny Machado positioned to land a bigger contract than Bryce Harper next winter? Our Dayn Perry says signs point to yes.
  • The Indians have placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
  • The Reds have activated 3B Eugenio Suarez from the disabled list. 
  • The Twins have claimed RHP David Hale off waivers from the Yankees. The two teams played each other on Thursday.

Live team updates

