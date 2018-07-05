MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cueto finally returns for Giants

It's not a full slate for July 5, but the MLB schedule will treat us to a healthy stock of eight night games. Let's get to it ...

Thursday's scores

Marlins at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cueto returns

The last time we saw Johnny Cueto on a big-league mound was back in late April. He's been on the disabled list since due to a strained right elbow.

On Thursday, Cueto will return and start against the Cardinals. Consider it good timing on his part, since the Giants could improve their playoff positioning with a win. While the Cardinals are 3 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the second wild-card spot, the Giants are a half-game back of St. Louis. A win by the Giants would push them ahead of the Cardinals. It never hurts to have one fewer team to outplay the rest of the way.

Prior to going on the DL, Cueto had a 0.84 ERA in his first 32 innings.

Miller hopes third time's a charm

Shelby Miller will make his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery on Thursday. He's likely to pitch better than he did in his first two attempts. Truth is, it'd be hard to pitch worse.

Miller has allowed 15 hits and 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings against the Marlins and Giants. If there are positives to take from those appearances, he's sat at 95 mph with his fastball while throwing a league-average rate of strikes. Clearly Miller needs more to go his way -- that's where Thursday's opponent, the Padres, comes in handy.

The Padres have averaged the second-fewest runs per game among NL teams, and are tied with the D-Backs for the league's worst OPS+.Based on those numbers, the Padres are the best team for Miller to face right now. We'll see if he agrees with conclusion after the game.

Quick hits

