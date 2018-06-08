MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers, Pirates heading in opposite directions

Now that we're into a new month, it's time for Dayn Perry to update his top 50 players of 2018 rankings. There were 10 games on Thursday's schedule, meaning one-third of the league enjoyed an off-day. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

Thursday's scores

Reds 7, Rockies 5 in 13 innings (box score)

Dodgers 8, Pirates 7 (box score)

Twins 7, White Sox 2 (box score)

Cardinals 4, Marlins 1 (box score)

Cubs 4, Phillies 3 (box score)

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4 in 10 innings (box score)

Red Sox 7, Tigers 2 (box score)

Mariners 5, Rays 4 (box score)

Astros at Rangers (GameTracker)

Royals at Athletics (GameTracker)

Dodgers, Pirates heading in opposite directions

Everything was all set up for the Pirates to take Thursday afternoon's series finale with the Dodgers. Dennis Santana, who was slated to make his first career MLB start, suffered a lat injury during warm-ups and forced Los Angeles to use their already taxed bullpen for nine innings. Pittsburgh scored seven runs against nine Dodgers pitchers, but it wasn't enough. They lost 8-7.

The hero for the Dodgers: Joc Pederson. He clubbed two home runs Thursday, including a leadoff shot to begin the game. He had a two-run homer a few innings later.

The 26-year-old Pederson went 3 for 5 with a double and the two homers Thursday to raise his season batting line to .272/.347/.510. He went 8 for 17 (.471) with two doubles and five home runs during the team's six-game road trip.

In their last 20 games, the Dodgers are 15-5 while the Pirates are 6-14. The two teams have identical 31-31 records after starting in very different places. The Dodgers started slow and are now playing well. The Pirates started great and are now crashing back to Earth. These are two teams moving in very different directions right now.

Mariners win another one-run game

Another day, another one-run for the Mariners. Their 19 wins in one-run games are easily the most in baseball. The Brewers are a distant second with 15.

Of course, Thursday's win should not have been a one-run win. The Mariners took a 5-1 lead into the ninth inning before Mike Leake and Alex Colome conspired to allowed three runs to the Rays. Johnny Field doubled in three runs to cut Seattle's lead to 5-4 and, when the game ended, the game-tying run was at second base. But, a win is a win is a win. Leake was very good overall.

View Profile Mike Leake SEA • SP • 8 June 7 vs. Rays IP 8 H 8 R 2 ER 2 BB 1 K 3 HR 1

The Mariners are now an MLB best 16-6 since Robinson Cano was suspended and 11 of those 16 wins have come by one run. Two others came by two runs. Seattle has been winning by the skin of their teeth these last few weeks, but the important thing is they're winning. They remain just ahead of the Astros in the AL West.

As for the Rays, they've now lost seven straight games to fall to 28-33 on the season. Reliever Ryne Stanek started Thursday and Tampa is now 3-6 in games they use an "opener." Relievers who've started games for the Rays this year have combined to allow 11 runs in nine total innings. Despite the general lack of success, the team insists they will continue with the strategy.

Berrios shuts down White Sox

For as disappointing as the Twins have been this season, Jose Berrios continues to shine.

Berrios entered Thursday with a 3.86 ERA and more than five strikeouts per walk. He added to those figures against the White Sox by flinging his second career complete game. All told, Berrios allowed six hits and two runs while striking out 10 batters.

View Profile Jose Berrios MIN • SP • 17 June 7 vs. White Sox IP 9 H 6 R 2 ER 2 BB 0 K 10

The 24-year-old Berrios has now allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, and he owns a 3.66 ERA in 83 2/3 innings. He's had some bumps in the road this season, for sure, but when he's been good, he's been really good. Berrios is one of the top young arms in the league.

Thursday's win, by the way, was the fifth in the last seven games for the Twins. They continue to hang around in the AL Central race despite being unable to go on an extended hot streak so far this season.

Reds walk-off against Rockies

By and large, the Rockies' offseason bullpen spending spree hasn't worked out as hoped. Jake McGee (4.76 ERA) and Bryan Shaw (6.89 ERA) have struggled after signing contracts worth $9 million annually over the winter.

Closer Wade Davis has been pretty good, however. He's been much better on the road (1.23 ERA) than at Coors Field (5.91 ERA), unsurprisingly, and he went into Thursday's game with an NL leading 20 saves. On Thursday, Davis blew his third save of the year when he allowed the game-tying run to score on a wild pitch. A few innings later, Jesse Winker whacked a walk-off two-run homer.

The loss was the fifth in the last seven games for the Rockies, who now sit a half-game behind the Diamondbacks in the NL West. The Giants and Dodgers are both 1 1/2 games back and the last place Padres are 4 1/2 games back. The last place teams in the other five divisions are all at least 12 games back.

Beeks struggles in MLB debut

In an effort to give their regular starters extra rest, the Red Sox started rookie southpaw Jalen Beeks on Thursday night, as they looked to extend their winning streak to five games. Beeks, who has a 2.56 ERA and a 12.8 K/9 in Triple-A, was making his MLB debut. Unfortunately for him, it did not go well.

The Tigers rudely greeted Beeks on Thursday, scoring five runs in the first inning and six runs total in his four innings. I suppose the good news is the kid settled down after a brutal first inning and was able to go another three innings to spare the bullpen.

View Profile Jalen Beeks BOS • SP • 68 June 7 vs. Tigers IP 4 H 7 R 6 ER 6 BB 3 K 4 HR 1

It happens. Many pitchers -- many great pitchers -- have gotten roughed up in their big league debut. Beeks wasn't the first and definitely won't be the last. The loss ends Boston's winning streak and means the Yankees, at 40-18, are the only team in baseball with fewer than 20 losses.

As for the Tigers, Thursday's win was their 10th in their last 16 games. The rebuilding Tigers are now a better than expected 30-34 with a minus-23 run differential, which is good enough for second place in the AL Central. They're four games behind the Indians.

Quick hits

