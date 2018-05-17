MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers snap losing skid vs. Marlins

MLB brings us an abbreviated slate of nine games on Thursday, including one matinee. Let's get to it.

Dodgers snap embarrassing losing streak

It's no secret that the Dodgers entered Thursday as the single most disappointing team in baseball. They were 10 games under .500, sporting the same record as the Marlins, and sitting in last place in the NL West. They came in on a six-game losing streak (also having lost nine of 10) and to make matters worse, those six losses were against the Reds and Marlins.

On Thursday, they looked like the team that many believed they'd be this season and it was thanks in large part to fresh-off-the-DL Justin Turner. In his third game back, Turner went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI in a 7-0 win. Yasiel Puig also added his third homer in the last four games (he had zero before that).

On the mound, Kenta Maeda was brilliant. He worked eight innings, allowing only two hits and struck out eight without walking anyone. It was the second-longest outing of his career, as he went 8 1/3 innings on May 10 last season.

Given that the rest of the division has mostly been scuffling, the thing didn't get nearly as out of hand as it could have for the Dodgers. As noted, before Thursday they had lost nine of their last 10. During that stretch, they only lost 2 1/2 games worth of ground in the NL West.

The Braves placed starting pitcher Mike Soroka on the DL with a right shoulder strain. Max Fried was recalled to take his spot in the rotation.

was recalled to take his spot in the rotation. The Cardinals placed catcher Carson Kelly on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. He's replaced on the roster by catcher Stephen Baron.

Nationals catcher Matt Wieters had surgery on his hamstring, the club announced. He was already on the disabled list, but the surgery does come as a surprise. He'll obviously be out a while.

