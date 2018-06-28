MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Greinke makes history with bat, legs

Thursday brings us a 10-game slate with the majority being matinees. Forthwith:

Thursday's baseball scores

Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 0 (box score)



Athletics 4, Tigers 2 (box score)



Twins at White Sox (GameTracker)



Mariners at Orioles (GameTracker)



Cubs at Dodgers (GameTracker)



Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)



Nationals at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Brewers at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Astros at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Angels at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Greinke joins elite company

D-Backs right-hander Zack Greinke twirled a gem against the Marlins on Thursday ...

View Profile Zack Greinke ARI • SP • 21 vs. MIA, 6/28 IP 7 H 7 R 0 SO 6 BB 0 Pitches 103 Strikes 72

With that effort, the 34-year-old Greinke lowered his seasonal ERA to 3.41 with 108 strikeouts against just 19 walks in 103 innings. Of course, he was much more than just a moundsman in this one ...

Your browser does not support iframes.

And all of that occasioned a bit of history for Greinke ...

As #Dbacks Pat O'Connell reports, Greinke first pitcher since Bob Gibson in 1969 with a hit AND an RBI AND a stolen base in at least two games in one season. — Jack Magruder (@JackMagruder) June 28, 2018

Greinke's always been a solid hitter by the standards of pitchers -- he entered Thursday with a career line of .220/.262/.317 with six home runs in 504 plate appearances. As well, he now has seven career stolen bases. Triple threat, this guy.

As for his Diamondbacks, they're now tied a season-best 13 games over .500 (a figure they matched back on May 8), and they've followed up an 8-19 record in May with a 19-7 mark in June. The Dodgers are surging, but for now the D-Backs still have a grip on first place in the NL West.

Dodgers hoping for vintage Kershaw in series finale

In the final game of the four-game set between the Cubs and Dodgers in L.A., Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for his second start since returning from the DL. He missed roughly three weeks with a lower-back strain, and that's after being on the DL with biceps tendinitis in May. In his first start back, Kershaw allowed two runs on fives in three innings of work against the Mets. He was on a pitch count, but the Dodgers will be hoping for better results moving forward.

While Kershaw has been quite good when healthy in 2018 ...

... He hasn't been peak Kershaw. Again, those are strong rate-based numbers, but if they hold up then Kershaw will post his worst ERA+ since his rookie season of 2007 and his worst K/BB ratio since 2013. Some perhaps positive news is that Kershaw's velocity showed a bit of a rebound in his first start back. He'll be looking to maintain those gains and do a better job of keeping runs off the board against the Cubs -- one of the best offenses in the NL, albeit one that's missing Kris Bryant.

As for the Cubs, they're looking to salvage a split of this four-game series before they head back home.

Angels hope to stop the bleeding against AL East powers

The Angels, in the midst of an 11-13 June, will attempt to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox on Thursday night in Boston.

Speaking of those AL East juggernauts, here's how the Angels have fared this season ...

Angels vs. teams not named the Yankees or Red Sox: 40-30.

Angels vs. the Yankees and Red Sox: 1-10.

Yep, they're 1-10 against those eastern powers. Specifically, they're 0-5 against the Red Sox and 1-5 against the Yankees. That's understandable, being that the Red Sox and Yankees are both excellent. The good news for the Angels is that they won't have to play either team again after Thursday night (barring a postseason encounter, of course).

More broadly, according to SportsLine, the Angels' chances of making the playoffs are down to just 1.3 percent.

Quick hits

Are the A's contenders? We took a look CBS Sports HQ.

CBS Sports HQ. Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani underwent an MRI that showed he's making progress in his effort to avoid Tommy John surgery. Read more here

The Mets are now open to trading RHPs Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Read more here

Former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa still denies ever having used PEDs

Cubs RHP Yu Darvish, who's on the DL with a triceps injury, had an unsuccessful bullpen session with pain and is going back to Chicago for further evaluation (via Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter).

The Cubs have reinstated RHP Tyler Chatwood from the paternity list.

The Braves have placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the DL with knee tendinitis.

Live team updates