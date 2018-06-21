MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: James Paxton, Luis Severino duel as Yankees look to sweep

Thursday is typically a travel and rest day in baseball and, as a result, there are only 10 games on the schedule today. One of those games has already been rained out too, so there are only nine games on the docket. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

Thursday's baseball scores and schedule

Yankees looking to finish sweep

This gut check 10-game stretch against the Red Sox and Yankees (and Red Sox again) has not gone well for the Mariners so far. They're 2-4 six games into this stretch and Thursday's loss was a gut punch. Seattle blew a 5-0 lead and the Yankees walked off on Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer.

Ouch. The Mariners have dropped three straight games and they've allowed at least seven runs in all three games. That combined with the Astros' hot streak has pushed Seattle to three games back in the AL West. They're still in a Wild Card spot, but the Mariners were going to have to do some damage against the Yankees and Red Sox to have a chance to steal the division title, and it hasn't happened.

The good news: The Mariners are sending staff ace James Paxton (6-1, 3.44 ERA) to the mound Thursday afternoon. The bad news: The Yankees will counter with their ace Luis Severino (10-2, 2.09 ERA). Quite a pitching matchup in the matinee.

Trout reaches 1,000 games milestone

Thursday night the great Mike Trout will play his 1,000th game as a big leaguer. He made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2011 but arrived for good in April 2012. Here is where Trout ranks among all players since then (min. 2,000 plate appearances):

Batting average: .311 (4th)

.311 (4th) On-base percentage: .418 (2nd)

.418 (2nd) Slugging percentage: .581 (1st)

.581 (1st) OPS+: 178 (1st -- Joey Votto is second at 161)

178 (1st -- Joey Votto is second at 161) Home runs: 219 (5th)

219 (5th) Runs batted in: 601 (6th)

601 (6th) Stolen bases: 174 (6th)

174 (6th) WAR: +60.3 (1st -- Robinson Cano is second at 38.3)

Trout has been the best player in baseball pretty much since the day he arrived for good in 2012. He's also in the middle of the most dominant hot streak of his career at the moment. Trout has reached base in 29 of his last 37 plate appearances. 29 of 37! That's nuts. Trout reaches the 1,000-game milestone Thursday night and he still has several more thousand ahead of him.

Red Sox trying to avoid sweep

While the Yankees have been flying high in the Bronx, the Red Sox have been struggling in Minnesota. They've dropped the first two games of their three-game series with the Twins and those were games started by Chris Sale and David Price. Believe it or not, the BoSox are 8-8 -- 8-8! -- in Sale's 16 starts this season. Yikes.

The Red Sox have lost four of their last five games to fall two games behind the Yankees (four games in the loss column) in the AL East. The culprit? The offense. Boston has scored only 21 runs in their last six games and nine of the 21 came in one game. Mookie Betts was so great earlier in the season, but he's struggled a bit since coming back from the disabled list.

Rick Porcello (8-3, 3.70 ERA) gets the ball in Thursday afternoon's series finale at Target Field. The Twins will counter with Kyle Gibson (2-4, 3.27 ERA), who has quietly had an excellent season.

Quick hits

Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka could throw a bullpen session this weekend, according to The Athletic. Tanaka is out with minor strains to both hamstrings. He hurt himself running the bases two weeks ago.

Twins OF Eddie Rosario was scratched from Thursday's lineup with a sore shoulder, reports MLB.com. He is day-to-day. Rosario is hitting .320/.359/.579 with 20 doubles and 16 home runs this season.

Mariners SS Jean Segura is not in Thursday's lineup due to an infection in his forearm, reports the Seattle Times. He is on antibiotics and the trainers decided to keep him out of the lineup.

The Yankees placed RHP A.J. Cole on the 10-day DL with a neck strain, the team announced. Cole has a 0.69 ERA as the team's long man this year. RHP Luis Cessa was activated off the disabled list in a corresponding move.

Live team updates