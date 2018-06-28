MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers

Thursday brings us a 10-game slate with the majority being matinees. Forthwith:

Thursday's baseball scores

Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 0 (box score)



Athletics at Tigers (GameTracker)



Twins at White Sox (GameTracker)



Mariners at Orioles (GameTracker)



Cubs at Dodgers (GameTracker)



Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)



Nationals at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Brewers at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Astros at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Angels at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Dodgers hoping for vintage Kershaw in series finale

In the final game of the four-game set between the Cubs and Dodgers in L.A., Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for his second start since returning from the DL. He missed roughly three weeks with a lower-back strain, and that's after being on the DL with biceps tendinitis in May. In his first start back, Kershaw allowed two runs on fives in three innings of work against the Mets. He was on a pitch count, but the Dodgers will be hoping for better results moving forward.

While Kershaw has been quite good when healthy in 2018 ...

... He hasn't been peak Kershaw. Again, those are strong rate-based numbers, but if they hold up then Kershaw will post his worst ERA+ since his rookie season of 2007 and his worst K/BB ratio since 2013. Some perhaps positive news is that Kershaw's velocity showed a bit of a rebound in his first start back. He'll be looking to maintain those gains and do a better job of keeping runs off the board against the Cubs -- one of the best offenses in the NL, albeit one that's missing Kris Bryant.

As for the Cubs, they're looking to salvage a split of this four-game series before they head back home.

Angels hope to stop the bleeding against AL East powers

The Angels, in the midst of an 11-13 June, will attempt to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox on Thursday night in Boston.

Speaking of those AL East juggernauts, here's how the Angels have fared this season ...

Angels vs. teams not named the Yankees or Red Sox: 40-30.

Angels vs. the Yankees and Red Sox: 1-10.

Yep, they're 1-10 against those eastern powers. Specifically, they're 0-5 against the Red Sox and 1-5 against the Yankees. That's understandable, being that the Red Sox and Yankees are both excellent. The good news for the Angels is that they won't have to play either team again after Thursday night (barring a postseason encounter, of course).

More broadly, according to SportsLine, the Angels' chances of making the playoffs are down to just 1.3 percent.

Quick hits

Are the A's contenders? We took a look CBS Sports HQ.

CBS Sports HQ. The Mets are now open to trading RHPs Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Read more here

Former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa still denies ever having used PEDs

The Cubs have reinstated RHP Tyler Chatwood from the paternity list.

The Braves have placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the DL with knee tendinitis.

Live team updates