MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Matz, Nimmo lead Mets to win

Thursday brought us one of the lighter schedules we'll see, with only 16 of the 30 MLB teams in action. Still, a touch more than half the teams playing is better than nothing, so let's round it up.

Matz deals, Nimmo stars in Mets win

The Brewers have been red hot of late, but the Mets took the first game of their series in Miller Park on Thursday and there were two particular stars.

On the hill, Steven Matz worked six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits. After a pretty sub-par month of April, Matz has now pitched to a 2.57 ERA in four May starts. He's still not striking out many (13 in 21 May innings), though, so we shouldn't go overboard. Let's just says it's modestly encouraging. Cautious optimism, one might say.

Offensively, the night belonged to left fielder Brandon Nimmo. He was 4 for 4 with a walk, two doubles, a triple and two runs.

Brandon Nimmo has a walk, a single, two doubles and a triple tonight. He is the youngest @Mets player to reach base 5+ times with 3+ extra-base hits since August 24, 2005, when both Mike Jacobs and David Wright did so. #LGM — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 25, 2018

This runs Nimmo's season line to .294/.450/.541. In 109 plate appearances, he has four doubles, four triples, three homers and 19 walks. This appears to be his breakout season and he needs to stay in the leadoff spot.

Trout joins 15-homer club

Angels force of nature Mike Trout did this to Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays on Thursday ...

That was far from Trout's longest clout, but it did leave the bat at an impressive 109 mph. It was Trout's 15 homer of the season. Mookie Betts leads all comers with 16, and now Trout joins Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and J.D. Martinez just behind him. Trout, in addition to manning a nifty center field and adding value on the bases, is now batting .291/.443/.628 on the season.

In the Halos' win, Shohei Ohtani -- DH on this day -- added a pair of doubles, and Nick Tropeano looked strong over 7 1/3 innings. Toronto, meantime, dropped to a season-worst four games under .500.

Astros crush Indians with Weaver philosophy

Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver subscribed to the mantra of a little pitching, a little defense and the three-run homer. The Astros fell right in line in Thursday's drubbing of the Indians. The Astros allowed just two runs, played quality defense and got two three-run homers. Here's Alex Bregman's:

Jake Marisnick hit the other one. Back on Bregman, though, as he had a day. He also doubled home a run and is having himself quite the month. After an 0-for-4 May 1, Bregman has found his footing, slashing .319/.430/.611 with nine doubles, four homers and 11 RBI in 20 games.

Astros starter Charlie Morton, by the way, is now 7-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 0.97 WHIP.

Porcello slumping

For a while there, it looked like the Red Sox had the Cy Young version of Rick Porcello back. Through his first seven starts, Porcello was 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 46 strikeouts against five walks in 46 1/3 innings. Hell, he was much better than he was in his Cy Young winning 2016 season.

Then everything changed. In his next three starts, Porcello pitched to a 6.75 ERA. Opposing teams hit .329/.375/.557 against him in those three starts.

Things didn't get any better on Thursday against the Rays, who entered the game ranking 11th in the AL in runs scored. Porcello only managed to get throguh 3 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on eight hits, and it easily could have been worse. Mallex Smith bailed him out in the first inning with the bases loaded and one out by tapping one right back to Porcello for the 1-2-3 double play.

It's an interesting juxtaposition now with David Price getting back on track just as Porcello falls apart. If they both get going alongside Chris Sale, that's one of the best trios atop a rotation in baseball.

On a would-be wild pitch/passed ball, Delino DeShields properly read it and took off. Only the ball hit Shin-Soo Choo on the face and Royals catcher Salvador Perez was able to recover and throw DeShields out at second.

That's all kinds of fun.

Let's check in on the 'race' for the top pick

Baseball is also about those who are bad at baseball, and thus begins a brief discussion of the teams best poised to fart loudly, startle themselves with their own flatulence to the extent that they fall out an open third-story window and into the back of a passing garbage truck, which ferries them to the top overall pick of the 2019 draft.

As you see above, the Orioles beat the White Sox on Thursday, the Reds won, and the Royals play a night game. Turns out those four teams are presently the worst in all baseball. To the "standings" ...

Team Record White Sox 15-32 (.319) Orioles 16-34 (.320) Royals 17-33 (.340) Reds 18-33 (.353)



Next in line are the Marlins, Rangers, Padres, and Tigers, and then you get to the Dodgers, who of course won 104 games and the pennant a season ago. Anyhow, the White Sox's fortunes in this regard may have improved with the 80-game PED suspension of Welington Castillo. Castillo this season owns an OPS+ of 113 with more than 250 defensive innings behind the plate. So maybe that costs the Sox a win or two over the course of his suspension. So ... yay?

Are the Pirates coming back to Earth?

The Reds edged the Pirates on Thursday and in doing so took two of three in the series. The big blow was a Eugenio Suarez grand slam off Ivan Nova:

Good morning, Geno! 💪💪💪💪



How about a Suárez slam to start your day? #RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/6QsRQ7Xjrz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 24, 2018

Speaking of Nova, he carried a May 2018 ERA of 7.85 into this one, and that figure didn't improve.

Overall, the Pirates have now dropped five of six, and those games have come against the Padres and Reds -- two of baseball's worst teams. If you look at the SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model, you'll find that the Pirates are presently forecast for 80 wins. In one sense, that's reasonably impressive, given that they won just 74 games a season ago and parted ways with Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole over the winter. On the other hand, given their strong start to 2018 -- they were nine games over .500 as recently as May 17 -- it's disappointing to see them pegged for a third straight losing season.

Whatever the case, they're in for a challenging stretch ahead. Of Pittsburgh's next 32 games, 29 come against the Cardinals, Cubs, Brewers, Dodgers, and Diamondbacks. If they emerge from that lengthy run still above the waterline, then the Pirates may be worth taking seriously as contenders. For now, though, we're seeing signs of slippage.

Bundy works overtime in excellent outing

Orioles manager Buck Showalter rode starting pitcher Dylan Bundy as hard as he could in Thursday's afternoon affair. Bundy would work all nine innings, throwing 121 pitches. He allowed a three-run homer, but that was the extent of the damage. He only gave up two hits and one walk while striking out 14.

This was Bundy's second career complete game. He set a new career high in both pitches and strikeouts.

A's salvage series finale

The A's dropped the first two games of their series with the Mariners this week, both by one run, and one of the games went to extra innings. That's a pretty rough start. They were able to salvage the finale in yet another one-run game.

It was a bit of a bullpen game for the A's. They used Josh Lucas as a spot starter due to Andrew Triggs and Brett Anderson both recently being placed on the disabled list. Lucas only lasted two with Chris Hatcher going two innings, Yusmeiro Petit went three, Lou Trivino two-thirds of an inning with closer Blake Treinen polishing the Mariners off for the final 1 1/3 innings.

The A's are hanging around in contention, moving to two games over .500 at 26-24.

