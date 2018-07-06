MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nats erase nine-run deficit to beat Marlins

It's not a full slate for July 5, but the MLB schedule will treat us to a healthy stock of eight night games. Let's get to it ...

Thursday's scores

Nationals 14, Marlins 12 (box score)

Nationals overcome nine-run deficit

The Nationals entered Thursday needing a win in the worst way. They were below .500, a result of having won the fourth-fewest games in their last 30 attempts. Life had not been kind recently.

Early on, it looked like life would continue to stink. The Nationals fell behind 7-0 following two innings. Starter Jeremy Hellickson, reportedly ill, would exit after four innings and nine runs scored (eight earned), leaving the Nationals in a 9-0 hole.

Yet the Nationals battled back, thanks largely to shortstop Trea Turner. It was Turner who homered to get the Nationals on the board, and it was Turner who later delivered a go-ahead grand slam to officially give the Nationals the lead. Overall, he went 3 for 3 with two home runs and eight runs batted in, tying the all-time record for most RBI by a leadoff hitter:

Nats PR just gave this note: Eight RBI is the most by a leadoff man in baseball history. He's the sixth to do it. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 6, 2018

The Nationals scored four runs in the fifth, five in the sixth, and four in the seventh, building themselves a 14-9 lead against Miami's bullpen. Yet things were still tense once the ninth rolled around thanks to a three-run homer by Brian Anderson. The Marlins did get the tying run on base against closer Sean Doolittle, but it was too little too late, and the Nats notched the largest comeback victory in franchise history:

The Nationals win 14-12, after trailing 9-0, the largest comeback in team history. That was their best and most impressive win of the season. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) July 6, 2018

Maybe this is the start of something, maybe not. It was a memorable night in D.C. either way.

Cueto returns

The last time we saw Johnny Cueto on a big-league mound was back in late April. He's been on the disabled list since due to a strained right elbow.

On Thursday, Cueto will return and start against the Cardinals. Consider it good timing on his part, since the Giants could improve their playoff positioning with a win. While the Cardinals are 3 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the second wild-card spot, the Giants are a half-game back of St. Louis. A win by the Giants would push them ahead of the Cardinals. It never hurts to have one fewer team to outplay the rest of the way.

Prior to going on the DL, Cueto had a 0.84 ERA in his first 32 innings.

Miller hopes third time's a charm

Shelby Miller will make his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery on Thursday. He's likely to pitch better than he did in his first two attempts. Truth is, it'd be hard to pitch worse.

Miller has allowed 15 hits and 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings against the Marlins and Giants. If there are positives to take from those appearances, he's sat at 95 mph with his fastball while throwing a league-average rate of strikes. Clearly Miller needs more to go his way -- that's where Thursday's opponent, the Padres, comes in handy.

The Padres have averaged the second-fewest runs per game among NL teams, and are tied with the D-Backs for the league's worst OPS+.Based on those numbers, the Padres are the best team for Miller to face right now. We'll see if he agrees with conclusion after the game.

Quick hits

