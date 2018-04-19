MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Orioles look to halt losing streak
Thursday is traditionally a travel/rest day in baseball, and as such, there are only nine games on today's schedule. Among those nine games are important early season matchups between AL East and NL West rivals. Here's everything you need to know about the day in baseball Thursday.
Thursday's scores
Orioles at Tigers
Cardinals at Cubs (2:20pm ET)
Astros at Mariners (3:40pm ET)
Blue Jays at Yankees (6:35pm ET)
Pirates at Phillies (7:05pm ET)
Mets at Braves (7:35pm ET)
Marlins at Brewers (8:10pm ET)
Giants at Diamondbacks (9:40pm ET)
Red Sox at Angels (10:07pm ET)
Orioles looking to snap losing streak
The longest losing streak in baseball outside Kansas City belongs to the Orioles, a team at a crossroads. They spent some money to add pitching (Andrew Cashner, Alex Cobb) late in the offseason, but with so many players scheduled to become free agents after the season (Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Zach Britton), this might be their last chance to win with this core.
The O's go into Thursday's matinee at Comerica Park having lost their last five games -- they've been outscored 30-14 in the five losses -- and they're 5-13 overall, tied with the Rays for dead last in the AL East. Their minus-38 run differential is one run better than AL worst Royals. Wednesday's loss to extend the losing streak was particularly heartbreaking. The bullpen blew a two-run lead in the eighth, the O's rallied to tie in the ninth, then Dixon Machado walked it off.
Thursday afternoon the Orioles will give the ball to Cobb, who they signed to a $57 million contract last month specifically to win games like this. To stop losing streaks and start winning streaks. Cobb's first start of the season last week did not go well at all ...
... but he didn't have a normal spring training and the Red Sox are ridiculously good. I'm inclined to give Cobb a mulligan for that start. The Orioles can't really afford another mulligan type start though. Even at this point, only 18 games into the season, the O's need to turn things around quickly to have a shot at contention this year. And if they don't turn things around, they could be a very interesting team come trade deadline time.
Quick hits
- The Reds have fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins on Thursday. Bench coach Jim Riggleman takes over as the interim manager. Hall of Famer Barry Larkin could be a permanent managerial candidate.
- Orioles closer LHP Zach Britton is scheduled to throw off a half-mound Friday, according to Baltimore Sun. Britton blew out his Achilles during an offseason workout and is still several weeks away from returning to game action.
- Cardinals OF Tommy Pham is not in Thursday's lineup after suffering a groin injury Tuesday, reports Fox Sports Midwest. Pham said he did not suffer a serious injury and could've play Thursday. The team is playing it safe though.
- The Mets signed depth arms RHP Vance Worley and RHP Scott Copeland to minor league contracts, reports MLB.com. Worley spent spring training with the Reds, but opted out of his contract when he didn't make the Opening Day roster.
Live team updates
