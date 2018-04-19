MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Orioles look to halt losing streak

Thursday is traditionally a travel/rest day in baseball, and as such, there are only nine games on today's schedule. Among those nine games are important early season matchups between AL East and NL West rivals. Here's everything you need to know about the day in baseball Thursday.

Orioles looking to snap losing streak

The longest losing streak in baseball outside Kansas City belongs to the Orioles, a team at a crossroads. They spent some money to add pitching (Andrew Cashner, Alex Cobb) late in the offseason, but with so many players scheduled to become free agents after the season (Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Zach Britton), this might be their last chance to win with this core.

The O's go into Thursday's matinee at Comerica Park having lost their last five games -- they've been outscored 30-14 in the five losses -- and they're 5-13 overall, tied with the Rays for dead last in the AL East. Their minus-38 run differential is one run better than AL worst Royals. Wednesday's loss to extend the losing streak was particularly heartbreaking. The bullpen blew a two-run lead in the eighth, the O's rallied to tie in the ninth, then Dixon Machado walked it off.

Thursday afternoon the Orioles will give the ball to Cobb, who they signed to a $57 million contract last month specifically to win games like this. To stop losing streaks and start winning streaks. Cobb's first start of the season last week did not go well at all ...

View Profile Alex Cobb BAL • SP • 17 April 14 at Red Sox IP 3 H 10 R 8 ER 7 BB 1 K 2

... but he didn't have a normal spring training and the Red Sox are ridiculously good. I'm inclined to give Cobb a mulligan for that start. The Orioles can't really afford another mulligan type start though. Even at this point, only 18 games into the season, the O's need to turn things around quickly to have a shot at contention this year. And if they don't turn things around, they could be a very interesting team come trade deadline time.

