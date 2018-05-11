MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Phillies finish sweep of Giants

Thursday is typically a rest day or travel day in baseball, so the MLB schedule brings us a mere 10 games today rather than 15. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's action:

Thursday's scores

Phillies complete sweep of Giants



For the first time since 1982, the Phillies have swept a four-game series from the Giants. Carlos Santana smacked a big three-run go-ahead home run in Thursday afternoon's win, but the star of the show was starter Vince Velasquez. He fanned 12 in the quality start.

View Profile Vince Velasquez PHI • SP • 28 May 10 vs. Giants IP 6 H 5 R 3 ER 3 BB 1 K 12 HR 2

With the win, the Phillies remain a half-game behind the Braves for first place in the NL East heading into Atlanta's game Thursday night. The Giants, meanwhile, went into this series with the Phillies having won 11 times in their previous 14 games. Then they got swept in four games.

Freeman, Albies go nuts in Miami

The first-place Braves took care of business in Miami with an easy win -- or so the final score indicates. Point of fact, though, this thing was tied, 1-1, heading to the sixth inning. The Braves then mounted their rally and leadoff man extraordinaire Ozzie Albies did his thing:

That's the first career grand slam for the youngster and it opened the proverbial floodgates. The Braves would get seven runs in the sixth and then cruise from there.

Freddie Freeman also homered among his five hits. Yes, five. Freeman went 5 for 5 in his first career five-hit game. He's slashing .326/.424/.558 this season, doing a much better Joey Votto impression than Joey Votto.

Seager powers Mariners

It didn't take long for the Mariners to get a nice lead early in Toronto, as Kyle Seager belted a grand slam in the top of the first:

For good measure, Seager would knock another out of the park for a two-homer, five-RBI game. Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino would also homer while Jean Segura collected four hits atop the Mariners' order. They'd grab 17 hits in all.

The Mariners grabbed the series with this win, moving them to 13-7 on the road this season.

The Orioles have won back-to-back games

Winning two games in a row really shouldn't even be considered a streak. A streak has to start with three. Still, let's stop to give the Orioles credit, because they've won back-to-back games for just the second time all season. Believe it or not, they took three of four in early April from the Yankees, obviously taking two in a row during that one. Thursday, they beat the Royals for their second straight win.

It marked the third series win of the season for the 10-27 O's (they also took two of three from the Tigers to close out April).

This one was interesting, as Chris Tillman coughed up four runs in the top of the first and then two more in the second before departing with this line: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.

The offense would pick Tillman up, though, scoring nine runs in four innings off Royals starter Ian Kennedy and 11 in all. Trey Mancini, Adam Jones and, of course, Manny Machado hit home runs in the comeback effort.

Yankees looking to finish sweep of Red Sox



You can't get any hotter than the Yankees are right now, folks. They've won 17 of their last 18 games and during that stretch they've played basically the best non-Yankees teams in the American League. They're not getting fat against rebuilding clubs. An easier schedule going forward is one reason to believe the Yankees can get even better.

The last two nights the Yankees used late-inning rallies to beat the rival Red Sox and move into first place. On Wednesday night, they scored four runs in the eighth inning against Craig Kimbrel to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 9-6 win.

On Thursday night, the Yankees will send lefty CC Sabathia to the mound against fellow lefty Eduardo Rodriguez as they look to complete the three-game sweep and win their ninth game in a row. The Yankees and Red Sox have performed very differently against left-handed pitchers so far this season.

Yankees vs. LHP: .241/.322/.450 (113 OPS+)

.241/.322/.450 (113 OPS+) Red Sox vs. LHP: .227/.283/.367 (80 OPS+)

Those splits would appear to be good news for the Yankees and Sabathia and bad news for the Red Sox and Rodriguez, though you never quite know in this game. Baseball would be boring if it went as expected.

Point is, the Yankees are in the middle of a torrid hot streak -- this is their first 17-1 stretch since 1953 -- and they have a chance to sweep their rivals Thursday night.

Quick hits

Live team updates