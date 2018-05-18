MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Price goes distance in win
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
MLB brings us an abbreviated slate of nine games on Thursday, including one matinee. Let's get to it.
Thursday's scores
- Dodgers 7, Marlins 0 (box score)
- Pirates 5, Padres 4 (box score)
- Athletics 10, Blue Jays 5 (box score)
- Red Sox 6, Orioles 2 (box score)
- Phillies 6, Cardinals 2 (box score)
- White Sox 4 Rangers 2 (box score)
- Rays at Angels (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Braves - POSTPONED
Price dominates O's
The last time David Price threw a complete game prior to Thursday? That was in August 2016. It's been a while, in other words. Yet Price notched his 17th career complete game on Thursday against the Orioles, holding them to five hits and two runs while fanning eight batters in Boston's 6-2 win
Price almost had his fourth career shutout, and his first since 2015, but ran into some trouble in the ninth inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Andrew Susac, then, after retiring Trey Mancini and Adam Jones, had Manny Machado launch a two-strike dinger. Price coerced Jonathan Schoop into a harmless fly out two pitches later, and that was that.
Price has had some rough times as of late both on and off the field, where he's battled numbness in his hand. Nonetheless, he's now sporting a 4.38 ERA and 4.04 FIP on the year.
Shields goes retro
Price wasn't the only former Rays pitcher turning back the clock on Thursday. James Shields put forth a vintage effort, too.
Shields tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Rangers, permitting three hits and one run while fanning eight. He did issue three walks as part of a 98-pitch night. The White Sox being the White Sox, the team couldn't reward Shields's gem by providing him a win.
Shields has now lowered his ERA to 4.88 on the season. Alas, even with his eight-K night, his strikeout rate remains below six per nine.
Dodgers snap embarrassing losing streak
It's no secret that the Dodgers entered Thursday as the single most disappointing team in baseball. They were 10 games under .500, sporting the same record as the Marlins, and sitting in last place in the NL West. They came in on a six-game losing streak (also having lost nine of 10) and to make matters worse, those six losses were against the Reds and Marlins.
On Thursday, they looked like the team that many believed they'd be this season and it was thanks in large part to fresh-off-the-DL Justin Turner. In his third game back, Turner went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI in a 7-0 win. Yasiel Puig also added his third homer in the last four games (he had zero before that).
On the mound, Kenta Maeda was brilliant. He worked eight innings, allowing only two hits and struck out eight without walking anyone. It was the second-longest outing of his career, as he went 8 1/3 innings on May 10 last season.
Given that the rest of the division has mostly been scuffling, the thing didn't get nearly as out of hand as it could have for the Dodgers. As noted, before Thursday they had lost nine of their last 10. During that stretch, they only lost 2 1/2 games worth of ground in the NL West.
Quick hits
- The Pirates will promote OF Austin Meadows after placing OF Starling Marte on the DL with a strained oblique.
- Angels RP Keynan Middleton will likely undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.
- The Braves placed starting pitcher Mike Soroka on the DL with a right shoulder strain. Max Fried was recalled to take his spot in the rotation.
- The Cardinals placed catcher Carson Kelly on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. He's replaced on the roster by catcher Stephen Baron.
- Nationals catcher Matt Wieters had surgery on his hamstring, the club announced. He was already on the disabled list, but the surgery does come as a surprise. He'll obviously be out a while.
- The Marlins designated RHP Junichi Tazawa for assignment.
Live team updates
-
Pirates to reportedly call up Meadows
Austin Meadows will make his big-league debut
-
Mengden gives A's another promising SP
Daniel Mengden is an interesting arm with an oudated style
-
MLB in a bad place with defensive shifts
MLB shifts have gotten more and more bold and the way the game is played is changing
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 17
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Thursday
-
Does Miggy fancy Miami?
If Miggy's stuck in a rebuild, why not be where he'd prefer? Let the former Marlins president...
-
MLB DFS, May 17: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...