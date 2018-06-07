MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox look to extend streak behind rookie

The first Thursday of June features five day games as part of a light schedule. Nonetheless, we'll have all the latest scores, news, and notes from all the day's action, so keep it here throughout.

Thursday's scores

Rockies at Reds, 12:35 pm (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Pirates, 12:35 pm (GameTracker)

White Sox at Twins, 1:10 pm (GameTracker)

Marlins at Cardinals, 1:15 pm (GameTracker)

Phillies at Cubs, 2:20 pm (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 pm (GameTracker)

Tigers at Red Sox, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rays, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)

Astros at Rangers, 8:05 pm (GameTracker)

Royals at Athletics, 10:05 pm (GameTracker)

Beeks debuts, tries to keep streak alive

When the Red Sox enter play against the Tigers on Thursday, they'll do so riding a four-game winning streak, tied for the longest in baseball. In order to make it five in a row, Boston will need a strong performance from Jalen Beeks, who will be making his big-league debut.

Beeks, 24, is up in place of Drew Pomeranz, who was recently placed on the disabled list.A former 12th-round pick from the University of Arkansas, he's pitched well in 10 starts at the Triple-A level this year, compiling a 2.56 ERA and 5.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Still, Beeks has remained largely under prospecting radars due to his short frame and so-so stuff. He lacks an outpitch and it's to be seen if his short, deceptive arm action plays as well against big-league hitters as it does their minor-league peers.

Rays hope to end skid

The Rays are back home after a lengthy road trip that included time out west and in D.C. That's the good news. The bad news is the Rays have lost six in a row and will now face the red-hot Mariners.

Ryne Stanek will get the nod for the Rays as their "opener." In two prior starts, he's tossed three innings, allowed a hit and a walk, and gave up two earned runs. The Rays 1-1 in those games.

Stanek will be opposed by Mike Leake, a traditional starter. Since being rocked by the Rangers in mid-May, Leake has averaged seven innings over his last three starts, all the while managing a 1.66 ERA and .536 OPS against.

Quick hits

