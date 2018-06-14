MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox, Mariners open four-game series

Thursday's are typically travel and/or rest days in baseball, and, as a result, there are only nine games on the schedule today. Several of them are afternoon contests. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

Mariners, Red Sox open four-game set

Two of the best teams in baseball are set to begin a four-game series at Safeco Field on Thursday night. The Red Sox, fresh off their three-game sweep of the Orioles, are traveling to Seattle to take on the Mariners, who just swept three games from the Angels and have won their last four overall.

By winning percentage, these are two of the three best teams in baseball:

Yankees: 43-20 (.683) Red Sox: 47-22 (.681) Mariners: 44-24 (.647) Astros: 44-25 (.638) Brewers: 41-27 (.603)

Thursday's pitching matchup would've been a great one about four years ago: Felix Hernandez vs. David Price. Felix is 5-7 with a 5.70 ERA this season and, last time out, he allowed six runs (five earned) in three innings against the Rays. Price, meanwhile, is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA on the year. He's been better than Hernandez but neither guy is the pitcher they were a few years ago.

The Mariners are, of course, coming off the high of Mitch Haniger's walk-off two-run home run Wednesday:

Haniger is second in baseball with 52 RBI. The league leader? J.D. Martinez with 55 RBI. Two great teams and two great run-producers will be on display at Safeco Field this weekend.

McCutchen starting to find power stroke

Andrew McCutchen's first few months with the Giants have gone pretty well overall. He went into Thursday's game with the Marlins hitting .262/.351/.447 overall, which is very good but still a notch below what McCutchen did during his peak with the Pirates. This a guy who hit .313./404/.523 from 2012-15, remember.

It has taken a recent hot streak to get McCutchen's numbers to where they are now -- he was hitting .212/.339/.364 on the morning of May 1 -- and that hot streak continued Thursday. McCutchen swatted a first inning two-run home run against Dan Straily in the series finale against the Marlins.

McCutchen has now homered in back-to-back games and he has five home runs in his last 11 games overall. He went deep only three times in his first 55 games of the season. The power surge has come at a good time too since Brandon Belt is now on the disabled list following an emergency appendectomy.

The Giants, despite McCutchen's homer heroics, dropped the first three games of this four-game series to the Marlins. They've lost four of their last five games overall and went in Thursday's game in fourth place in the NL West.

Rockies trying to secure series win over Phillies

Things have not been going well for the Rockies lately. Prior to Wednesday's win, they'd dropped five straight games and nine of their last 11 games to slip into third place in the NL West. Six of those nine losses came against the D-Backs and Dodgers, the two teams ahead of them in the division.

Colorado was able to secure a win Wednesday thanks largely to left-hander Tyler Anderson, who held the Phillies to one run in seven innings. Jake McGee tossed a scoreless eighth inning following Anderson and that is notable because the club's offseason bullpen spending spree has not worked out as hoped thus far. Some numbers:

Wade Davis (three years, $52 million): 3.42 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 26 1/3 innings

3.42 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 26 1/3 innings Bryan Shaw (three years, $27 million): 7.09 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 33 innings

7.09 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 33 innings Jake McGee (three years, $27 million): 4.50 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 24 innings

Davis has been good but not as good as the last few seasons. McGee is kinda sorta starting to come around while Shaw has been largely a mess since Opening Day. Those three relievers signed for $106 million in guaranteed money and they've combined to allow 54 runs in 83 1/3 innings. Definitely not what the Rockies had in mind when they signed them.

The good news is the Rockies will welcome back setup man Adam Ottavino for the series finale against at Citizens Bank Park. He was activated off the disabled list Thursday morning after missing close to three weeks with an oblique injury. Ottavino has been ridiculous this season, pitching to a 0.95 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 45 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. He should assuage the team's bullpen issues.

Quick hits

Nationals ownership has been transferred from Ted Lerner to his son Mark, reports the Washington Post. The move was unanimously approved by the other 29 owners. Mark has been involved in the ownership level decisions for years and it'll be a seamless transition.

Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann is expected to rejoin the rotation Saturday, reports MLive.com. He's been out since May 7 with a shoulder injury. Zimmermann allowed nine earned runs in 10 1/3 innings in three rehab starts.

The Indians activated OF Brandon Guyer off the 10-day DL and, in a corresponding move, designated OF Melky Cabrera for assignment, reports the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Guyer missed three weeks with a neck injury.

