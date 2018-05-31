MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Several possible playoff matchups on tap

Given that it's Thursday, it's a normally abbreviated schedule. We do get 11 games, though, and some serious punch in the nightcaps. Let's get to it.

Thursday's scores

Aces duel in L.A.

The Phillies have been a pleasant surprise (for some) this season, sitting 30-23. Meantime, the Dodgers have been a relative disappointment at 26-29. Still, they are only 3 1/2 games out in the weak NL West.

Oh, and they also get Clayton Kershaw back from injury Thursday night. The likely future Hall of Famer has a 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.

Kershaw's counterpart in this bout happens to be someone likely ticketed for his first All-Star Game. Aaron Nola brings in a 6-2 record with a 2.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings this season. The 24-year-old former first-round pick is making good on his draft position and leading the Phillies into contention.

This one will be fun.

There's more, though ...

ALDS rematch in Houston

Two of the three best teams in baseball are set to square off in a battle the Astros won three games to one last October. The Red Sox visit Houston for a four-game series, starting Thursday.

The Red Sox bring the best record in baseball at 39-17. The Astros are in first place at 35-22, but have actually lost four of their last five. Still, they have the best run differential (plus-123) in baseball, and their 4-11 record in one-run games suggests there's some evening out to be done.

This one will be fun.

There's more, though ...

NL East battle for first

The Nationals, the preseason NL East favorite, have won six in a row and eight of their last nine. The wave of winning has pushed them into first place by a half-game. They overtook the upstart Braves, who have been one of the biggest pleasant surprises of the season.

The Braves have gone through a rough patch recently though, having lost five of their last eight games. Still, they are sitting easily in contention and within a half-game of first place.

And Thursday, the two teams kick off a four-game series in Atlanta.

This one will be fun.

There's more, though ...

Tribe looking to stay hot

In the brutal AL Central, we've all just been kind of sitting around and waiting for the Indians to run away with it. Perhaps it's starting now. The Indians have won five in a row and seven of their last nine. They are only four games above .500, but the lead in the division is 4 1/2 games. They're settling in. They open a four-game series in Minnesota on Thursday.

Quick hits

Live team updates