MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees finish sweep of Mariners

Thursday is typically a travel and rest day in baseball and, as a result, there are only 10 games on the schedule today. One of those games has already been rained out too, so there are only nine games on the docket. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

Thursday's baseball scores and schedule

Yankees finish sweep of Mariners

This gut check 10-game stretch against the Red Sox and Yankees (and Red Sox again) has not gone well for the Mariners so far. Following Thursday afternoon's loss, they're 2-5 seven games into this stretch. The Yankees swept them in the three-game series in Yankee Stadium, and the middle game Wednesday night in particular was a gut punch. The Mariners blew a 5-0 lead and Giancarlo Stanton hit a walk-off homer.

On paper, Thursday afternoon's pitching matchup was a great one: Luis Severino vs. James Paxton. So, naturally, there were six runs on the board before the end of the top of the second. The Yankees scored four runs in the first inning against Paxton courtesy of two-run homers by Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar. Stanton also had a solo homer robbed by Mitch Haniger that inning.

The Mariners have lost four straight games. That combined with the Astros' hot streak has pushed Seattle to 3 1/2 games back in the AL West. They're still in a wild card spot, but the Mariners were going to have to do some damage against the Yankees and Red Sox during this 10-game stretch to have a chance to steal the division title, and it hasn't happened.

As for the Yankees, they are now 50-22 on the season, and 41-13 since their 9-9 start. That 41-13 stretch is a 123-win pace across a full 162-game season. Furthermore, the Yankees are 23-9 against teams over .500, the best record in baseball.

Porcello delivers for Red Sox

While the Yankees were flying high in the Bronx, the Red Sox struggled in Minnesota. They dropped the first two games of their three-game series with the Twins, and those games were started by Chris Sale and David Price. Believe it or not, the BoSox are 8-8 -- 8-8! -- in Sale's 16 starts this season. Yikes.

Thursday afternoon, Rick Porcello came to the rescue with a masterful performance, limiting the Twins to one hit in seven scoreless innings. Porcello retired the final 16 batters he faced.

View Profile Rick Porcello BOS • SP • 22 June 21 vs. Twins IP 7 H 1 R 0 ER 0 BB 1 K 5

The larger story is the Red Sox's offense finally breaking out. Boston had scored only 21 runs in their last six games prior to Thursday and nine of those 21 came in one game. On Thursday the bats put up nine runs against Kyle Gibson and various relievers. Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi both went deep. A welcome sight for the BoSox, that is.

Trout reaches 1,000 games milestone

Thursday night the great Mike Trout will play his 1,000th game as a big leaguer. He made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2011 but arrived for good in April 2012. Here is where Trout ranks among all players since then (min. 2,000 plate appearances):

Batting average: .311 (4th)

.311 (4th) On-base percentage: .418 (2nd)

.418 (2nd) Slugging percentage: .581 (1st)

.581 (1st) OPS+: 178 (1st -- Joey Votto is second at 161)

178 (1st -- Joey Votto is second at 161) Home runs: 219 (5th)

219 (5th) Runs batted in: 601 (6th)

601 (6th) Stolen bases: 174 (6th)

174 (6th) WAR: +60.3 (1st -- Robinson Cano is second at 38.3)

Trout has been the best player in baseball pretty much since the day he arrived for good in 2012. He's also in the middle of the most dominant hot streak of his career at the moment. Trout has reached base in 29 of his last 37 plate appearances. 29 of 37! That's nuts.

Trout reaches the 1,000-game milestone Thursday night and he still has several more thousand ahead of him.

Quick hits

Live team updates