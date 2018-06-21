MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees finish sweep of Mariners
Plus Mike Trout plays his 1,000th career game. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action
Thursday is typically a travel and rest day in baseball and, as a result, there are only 10 games on the schedule today. One of those games has already been rained out too, so there are only nine games on the docket. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.
Thursday's baseball scores and schedule
- Yankees 4, Mariners 3 (box score)
- Red Sox 9, Twins 2 (box score)
- Mets at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at White Sox -- POSTPONED
Yankees finish sweep of Mariners
This gut check 10-game stretch against the Red Sox and Yankees (and Red Sox again) has not gone well for the Mariners so far. Following Thursday afternoon's loss, they're 2-5 seven games into this stretch. The Yankees swept them in the three-game series in Yankee Stadium, and the middle game Wednesday night in particular was a gut punch. The Mariners blew a 5-0 lead and Giancarlo Stanton hit a walk-off homer.
On paper, Thursday afternoon's pitching matchup was a great one: Luis Severino vs. James Paxton. So, naturally, there were six runs on the board before the end of the top of the second. The Yankees scored four runs in the first inning against Paxton courtesy of two-run homers by Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar. Stanton also had a solo homer robbed by Mitch Haniger that inning.
The Mariners have lost four straight games. That combined with the Astros' hot streak has pushed Seattle to 3 1/2 games back in the AL West. They're still in a wild card spot, but the Mariners were going to have to do some damage against the Yankees and Red Sox during this 10-game stretch to have a chance to steal the division title, and it hasn't happened.
As for the Yankees, they are now 50-22 on the season, and 41-13 since their 9-9 start. That 41-13 stretch is a 123-win pace across a full 162-game season. Furthermore, the Yankees are 23-9 against teams over .500, the best record in baseball.
Porcello delivers for Red Sox
While the Yankees were flying high in the Bronx, the Red Sox struggled in Minnesota. They dropped the first two games of their three-game series with the Twins, and those games were started by Chris Sale and David Price. Believe it or not, the BoSox are 8-8 -- 8-8! -- in Sale's 16 starts this season. Yikes.
Thursday afternoon, Rick Porcello came to the rescue with a masterful performance, limiting the Twins to one hit in seven scoreless innings. Porcello retired the final 16 batters he faced.
The larger story is the Red Sox's offense finally breaking out. Boston had scored only 21 runs in their last six games prior to Thursday and nine of those 21 came in one game. On Thursday the bats put up nine runs against Kyle Gibson and various relievers. Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi both went deep. A welcome sight for the BoSox, that is.
Trout reaches 1,000 games milestone
Thursday night the great Mike Trout will play his 1,000th game as a big leaguer. He made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2011 but arrived for good in April 2012. Here is where Trout ranks among all players since then (min. 2,000 plate appearances):
- Batting average: .311 (4th)
- On-base percentage: .418 (2nd)
- Slugging percentage: .581 (1st)
- OPS+: 178 (1st -- Joey Votto is second at 161)
- Home runs: 219 (5th)
- Runs batted in: 601 (6th)
- Stolen bases: 174 (6th)
- WAR: +60.3 (1st -- Robinson Cano is second at 38.3)
Trout has been the best player in baseball pretty much since the day he arrived for good in 2012. He's also in the middle of the most dominant hot streak of his career at the moment. Trout has reached base in 29 of his last 37 plate appearances. 29 of 37! That's nuts.
Trout reaches the 1,000-game milestone Thursday night and he still has several more thousand ahead of him.
Quick hits
- The Cardinals placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day DL with an oblique injury, the team announced. He left Wednesday's start with the injury. RHP John Gant has been called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller will rejoin the rotation on Monday, reports MLB.com. He had Tommy John surgery last April. Miller pitched to a 4.66 ERA in his four rehab starts.
- Orioles 1B Chris Davis remains out of the lineup Thursday. He's in the middle of a historically terrible season and has not played in over a week. Manager Buck Showalter told MLB.com that Davis could return to the lineup soon.
- Nationals RHP Brandon Kintzler threw an all-fastball bullpen session and everything went well, reports the Washington Post. He is on the disabled list with a forearm problem. Kintzler will begin throwing curveballs in his next bullpen session.
- Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka could throw a bullpen session this weekend, according to The Athletic. Tanaka is out with minor strains to both hamstrings. He hurt himself running the bases two weeks ago.
- Twins OF Eddie Rosario was scratched from Thursday's lineup with a sore shoulder, reports MLB.com. He is day-to-day. Rosario is hitting .320/.359/.579 with 20 doubles and 16 home runs this season.
- Mariners SS Jean Segura is not in Thursday's lineup due to an infection in his forearm, reports the Seattle Times. He is on antibiotics and the trainers decided to keep him out of the lineup.
- The Yankees placed RHP A.J. Cole on the 10-day DL with a neck strain, the team announced. Cole has a 0.69 ERA as the team's long man this year. RHP Luis Cessa was activated off the disabled list in a corresponding move.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tigers, Royals to play in Omaha in 2019
Consider it an effort to grow the game, much like the series played at the home of the Little...
-
Yankees' Torres passes on Home Run Derby
Torres is the latest notable player to skip the Home Run Derby
-
Jose Ramirez is an elite contact hitter
Ramirez swatted his 22nd home run of the season on Wednesday against the White Sox
-
Stanton, Sanchez heating up for Yankees
The New York sluggers provided huge home runs in Wednesday night's win over the Mariners
-
MLB DFS, June 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for June 21
Larry Hartstein has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Thursday