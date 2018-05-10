MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees looking to sweep Red Sox
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action
Thursday is typically a rest day or travel day in baseball, so the MLB schedule brings us a mere 10 games today rather than 15. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's action:
Thursday's scores
Yankees looking to finish sweep of Red Sox
You can't get any hotter than the Yankees are right now, folks. They've won 17 of their last 18 games and during that stretch they've played basically the best non-Yankees teams in the American League. They're not getting fat against rebuilding clubs. An easier schedule going forward is one reason to believe the Yankees can get even better.
The last two nights the Yankees used late-inning rallies to beat the rival Red Sox and move into first place. On Wednesday night, they scored four runs in the eighth inning against Craig Kimbrel to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 9-6 win.
On Thursday night, the Yankees will send lefty CC Sabathia to the mound against fellow lefty Eduardo Rodriguez as they look to complete the three-game sweep and win their ninth game in a row. The Yankees and Red Sox have performed very differently against left-handed pitchers so far this season.
- Yankees vs. LHP: .241/.322/.450 (113 OPS+)
- Red Sox vs. LHP: .227/.283/.367 (80 OPS+)
Those splits would appear to be good news for the Yankees and Sabathia and bad news for the Red Sox and Rodriguez, though you never quite know in this game. Baseball would be boring if it went as expected.
Point is, the Yankees are in the middle of a torrid hot streak -- this is their first 17-1 stretch since 1953 -- and they have a chance to sweep their rivals Thursday night.
Quick hits
- Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner is expected to begin throwing off a mound next week, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Bumgarner has not pitched this season after a comebacker broke a finger during spring training.
- Nationals OF Adam Eaton will see a specialist in the coming days, reports the Washington Post. Eaton is on the disabled list with an ankle injury and he is not progressing as well as the team hoped.
- Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang has started facing live pitching in extended spring training, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Kang was recently granted a visa and allowed back in the United States after a series of legal issues.
- The Royals have released RHP Seth Maness at his request, reports FanRag Sports. Maness had a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 Triple-A innings and wants to find a team willing to let him work as a starter.
Live team updates
