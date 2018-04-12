MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yanks, Sox to go at it again

Thursday brings us an eight-game slate of MLB action, so let's jump right in ...

Thursday's scores

Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)

Tigers at Indians, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Nationals, 7:05 p.m ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

The Yanks and Sox meet again

As you're no doubt aware, the Yankees prevailed over the Red Sox in Fenway on Wednesday night, but not before mass hostilities took hold ...

As you see above, things started when Tyler Austin slid spikes-high into Brock Holt. Joe Kelly then retaliated by drilling Austin (after missing him the first time). Thereupon, hands were thrown. So to get you up to speed ...

Against that tantalizing backdrop, the Yankees and Sox will get together for their rubber match on Thursday night back at Fenway. Sonny Gray opposes Rick Porcello. While Yanks manager Aaron Boone says he thinks the drama from Wednesday night is over and done with, that situation certainly bears monitoring. As do, of course, the AL East implications that will be a subplot anytime these two teams get together in 2018. Here's how to watch Thursday night's between New York and Boston.

Balls could fly in Cincy

The Reds host the Cardinals on Thursday night, as noted above, and at this writing atmospheric conditions may be described as "conducive to power outputs." Have a look ...

Hello friends. Here’s the wind in Cincy. It’s currently blowing extremely hard out to left. We are at the GAB. The ball flies anyway. My goodness. #scoops pic.twitter.com/Uc2fZLHOFh — Dan McLaughlin (@DannyMacTV) April 12, 2018

The Reds' yard is indeed good for homers. While the Reds haven't put up big power numbers this season, the otherwise struggling Cardinals offense comes in ranking second in the NL in spanks (15 in 12 games). Speaking of which, here's the St. Louis lineup for Thursday night's tilt ...

Today's #STLCards vs. Reds lineup (4/12):

Fowler RF

Pham CF

Carpenter 3B

Ozuna LF

J. Martínez 1B

Molina C

DeJong SS

Wong 2B

Wacha SP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 12, 2018

There's that stiff breeze blowing out to left, and if it holds up then right-handed power to semi-power hitters like Tommy Pham, Marcell Ozuna, Jose Martinez, Yadier Molina, and Paul DeJong may be poised to take advantage. After a 2-4 homestand, the Cardinals could use some thump.

On the other side, 1B Joey Votto isn't in the Reds' starting lineup for the first time since 2016 ...

The winds of Ohio object to this decision.

Quick hits

Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani says he wants to play more

The Cardinals have placed RHP Sam Tuivailala on the 10-day DL with a knee strain and recalled RHP Mike Mayers from Triple-A.

Reds RHP Yovani Gallardo has cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent.

The White Sox have transferred LHP Carlos Rodon to the 60-day DL and purchased the contract of RHP Chris Volstad from Triple-A.

The Red Sox have placed LHP Bobby Poyner on the 10-day DL with a hamstring strain.

The Yankees have activated OF Aaron Hicks from the DL.

Live team updates