MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Cubs fall to Goldschmidt's three HRs

Thursday's slate of MLB action includes 12 games, three of those taking place during the day. Keep it here and we'll keep you updated on all the scores, news, and highlights form around the league.

Goldschmidt blasts D-Backs past Cubs

If you missed the D-Backs-Cubs game from this afternoon -- a game that, by the way, didn't end until around 9 p.m. ET due to rain delays -- then you missed a slobberknocker. The two sides combined for 18 runs on 24 hits.

Two players in particular had big days: D-Backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt , who homered three times and matched a career-high with six runs batted in, and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras , who hit two home runs and drove in six runs himself.

Goldschmidt and Contreras: First duo to each have >6 RBI in a game for opposing teams since Huff/Rasmus in 2011. https://t.co/Qb5vPsLNu3 — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) August 4, 2017

Goldschmidt's final home run was a clutch one. He broke an 8-8 tie in the ninth inning by lifting a Wade Davis fastball that was in on his hands. Recent addition J.D. Martinez then followed that up with a home run of his own, giving the Diamondbacks a two-run lead that Fernando Rodney was able to maintain in the bottom of the ninth. It was the 10th time in franchise history a player hit three home runs in a single game, and the first time since Jason Kubel in 2012.

The Cubs Twitter account had the tweet of the day:

We promise not to pitch to Paul Goldschmidt tomorrow. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2017

Of course they won't -- Goldschmidt and the D-Backs are on their way to San Francisco.

Mets lose in true Mets fashion

Perhaps more so than the average team, the Mets are known for losing games in inventive ways. Consider what happened on Thursday against the Rockies as evidence.

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth tied 4-4 and hopeful of forcing extra innings. Yet things started ominously when Hansel Robles struck Jonathan Lucroy with a pitch, and got worse quickly. After Pat Valaika bunted Lucroy into scoring position, Terry Collins opted to intentionally walk Charlie Blackmon . That decision set up the double play, yet a subsequent walk to DJ LeMahieu loaded the bases with one out and brought Nolan Arenado at the dish.

You can guess what happened next. Go ahead. Yup, Arenado took a walk himself, despite having fallen behind 0-2 to begin the at-bat. As a result, the Mets lost in walkoff fashion -- and lost in walkoff fashion without allowing so much as a hit. Brutal.

Gray preps for New York Yankees debut

On Thursday night, Sonny Gray will make his first start for the Yankees since being acquired on Monday as part of a four-player swap.

Gray enters his New York tenure having posted a 3.43 ERA and 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 starts with the Athletics. Yankees fans will come to learn that Gray boasts a deep, diverse arsenal. He leans on his low-90s two- and four-seam fastballs early in counts, before busting out his slider -- one of two breaking balls -- to finish off at-bats.

Opposing Gray will be the Cleveland Indians , who, as anyone familiar with the American League postseason race can attest, could meet the Yankees once the playoffs roll around. To add even more intrigue to the mix, consider that Gray will be matching up versus Corey Kluber , thereby giving us a potential Game 1 preview.

Before Gray can worry about a postseason start, though, he'll have to make his first regular-season start for the Bronx Bombers

