MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Dodgers stay hot, now at 90 wins
Plus the Tigers and Yankees brawl and everything else you need to know from MLB's Thursday action
Not everyone is in action on this fine MLB Thursday, but there are 13 games spread through day and late night, so our baseball appetites can be satisfied. Let's dive in.
The Dodgers join elite company
Yes, as you see above, the Dodgers won again on Thursday. That happens to be their 90th win of the season. In doing so, the 2017 Dodgers have become just the 12th team in MLB history to get to 90 wins in 126 games.
Yes, the Dodgers are now a ridiculous 90-36 on the year, and that's backed up by a run differential of plus-221. The next highest win total? At this writing, it's the Astros with 77. There's leading a category, and then there's owning it.
Also, there's this ...
So they're currently winning at a .714 clip. That puts them on pace for 116 wins. If they pulled that off, then they'd tie the 1906 Cubs and the aforementioned 2001 Seattle Mariners for most wins in a season (the '06 Cubs, though, got to 116 in just 152 games).
As for that road ahead, it's a mixed bag. The Dodgers play the majority of their remaining games on the road (they're an absurd 51-14 at home and "just" 39-22 on the road), but their remaining opponents have an average 2017 winning percentage of just .484. So, yes, they've got a real shot to get to 116, especially with ace Clayton Kershaw nearing his return from injury.
In most quarters, the 2017 Dodgers will be judged by whether they win the World Series. Already, though, it's been a legendary season in L.A.
Ray shines in return
On July 28, Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray was struck in the head by a 108 mph line drive off the bat of Luke Voit . Not surprisingly, he suffered a serious concussion as a result. On Thursday, however, Ray returned to the mound and looked strong against the Mets ...
Now for some relevant moving pictures ...
.@RobbieRay made a victorious return to the mound. #RayDaypic.twitter.com/0nj4uLeqW1— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 24, 2017
That was Ray's 21st start of the season. He's now pitched to a 3.06 ERA with 160 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings. The time he lost to injury will probably cost him a high finish in the NL Cy Young balloting, but on a rate basis Ray's been one of the NL's best pitchers this season. More to the point, he gives the D-Backs a worthy co-ace alongside Zack Greinke as they try to hang on to an NL wild card spot. All in all, it's been an encouraging day for Ray and Arizona.
Yankees and Tigers fight, clear benches multiple times
Things were testy in Detroit pretty much from the fifth inning on. Here's when things got real ...
In all, the benches cleared three times in this one. Now let's provide you with some essential reading on the The Great Yankees-Tigers Brawl of '17 ....
- Here's a good breakdown of everything that happened.
- Detroit's McCann got beaned but later homered.
- Sanchez of the Yankees was probably the bad guy, and even the Tigers themselves were fighting among themselves over him.
- Twitter of course had plenty of reactions to what went down in Detroit.
Marlins make huge comeback
The Marlins pulled back to .500 with their win over the Phillies on Thursday, and they did it in comeback fashion. Down 8-3 to start the fifth inning, the Marlins clawed their way back and eventually won 9-8. The Fish homered four times in this one, and among them was Giancarlo Stanton 47th of the year ...
That bomb was 115.7 mph off the bat, which makes it Stanton's hardest-hit clout of the season. He's also now got 100 RBI on the year. Is he hot right now? Lo and also behold: He is hot right now ...
Stanton's also very much in the NL MVP discussion.
Quick hits
- Mets star outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder on a swing.
- The Mets also announced that starting pitcher Zach Wheeler is shut down for the season and that closer Jeurys Familia will be activated from the disabled list on Friday.
- Per the clubs, Astros 2B Jose Altuve left Thursday night's game with neck discomfort.
- Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton had an MRI on his knee injury and it came back showing no structural damage (MASN Sports).
- The SportsLine projections don't think much of Giancarlo Stanton's chances to reach 62 homers this season.
- Jon Morosi tweets that at least one team is interested in trading for Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrera.
