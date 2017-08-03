MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Mets lose in a very Mets way

Thursday's slate of MLB action includes 12 games, three of those taking place during the day. Keep it here and we'll keep you updated on all the scores, news, and highlights form around the league.

Thursday's games

Milwaukee Brewers 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 5, Mets 4 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates , 7:05 (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles , 7:05 (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox , 7:10 (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves , 7:35 (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins , 8:10 (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros , 8:10 (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals , 8:15 (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants , 10:15 (GameTracker)

Mets lose in true Mets fashion

Perhaps more so than the average team, the Mets are known for losing games in inventive ways. Consider what happened on Thursday against the Rockies as evidence.

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth tied 4-4 and hopeful of forcing extra innings. Yet things started ominously when Hansel Robles struck Jonathan Lucroy with a pitch, and got worse quickly. After Pat Valaika bunted Lucroy into scoring position, Terry Collins opted to intentionally walk Charlie Blackmon. That decision set up the double play, yet a subsequent walk to DJ LeMahieu loaded the bases with one out and brought Nolan Arenado at the dish.

You can guess what happened next. Go ahead. Yup, Arenado took a walk himself, despite having fallen behind 0-2 to begin the at-bat. As a result, the Mets lost in walkoff fashion -- and lost in walkoff fashion without allowing so much as a hit. Brutal.

Gray preps for New York Yankees debut

On Thursday night, Sonny Gray will make his first start for the Yankees since being acquired on Monday as part of a four-player swap.

Gray enters his New York tenure having posted a 3.43 ERA and 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 starts with the Athletics. Yankees fans will come to learn that Gray boasts a deep, diverse arsenal. He leans on his low-90s two- and four-seam fastballs early in counts, before busting out his slider -- one of two breaking balls -- to finish off at-bats.

Opposing Gray will be the Cleveland Indians , who, as anyone familiar with the American League postseason race can attest, could meet the Yankees once the playoffs roll around. To add even more intrigue to the mix, consider that Gray will be matching up versus Corey Kluber , thereby giving us a potential Game 1 preview.

Before Gray can worry about a postseason start, though, he'll have to make his first regular-season start for the Bronx Bombers

