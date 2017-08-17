MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Reds blow nine-run lead, beat Cubs

Thursday is in many cases a getaway day or an off-day, but we've still got a decent number of games. Included here is a doubleheader with big importance in the AL playoff picture, too. Let's dive in.

Thursday's scores

Cleveland Indians 9, Minnesota Twins 3 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Houston Astros 0 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 13, Chicago Cubs 10 (box score)

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

Indians at Twins, Game 2 (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at New York Mets (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers , 8:05 (GameTracker)

Nationals at San Diego Padres , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Phillies at San Francisco Giants , 10:10 (GameTracker)

The Cubs and Reds played a wild one

Wednesday was a wild one for the NL Central, and Thursday was no different, at least on the North Side of Chicago. As you see above, the Reds and Cubs combined for 23 runs in the Cincy win. That's notable enough, and you should also know that the Reds in this one blew a 9-0 lead before eventually winning the game.

To crystallize it, let's take a look at the win probability chart for this game ...

At one point in the early innings, the Cubs had a 1.5 percent chance of winning this game. Yep, 9-0 deficits will do that. But the Cubs clawed their way back, thanks in part to their going back-to-back-to-back in the fourth inning ...

How to dig out of a 9-0 hole: Going back-to-back-to-back helps. https://t.co/6mKZ28gmC9pic.twitter.com/5q63kg7oT7 — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2017

For Cincy, one of the stories was Phillip Ervin , who wound up a triple shy of the cycle and put the Reds back in front with this seventh-inning crank ...

Phillip Ervin hits a 2-run home run for his 2nd home run of the season!!! #Redspic.twitter.com/EcMiPyuZmU — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 17, 2017

Five games into his big-league career, the 25-year-old Ervin is now batting .500/.600/1.375. Also of note in this one ...

Jon Lester is being evaluated after experiencing left lat tightness. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2017

In just 1 2/3 innings, Lester allowed nine runs (seven earned), so it's not surprising to learn that something's not right with the veteran lefty.

As for the NL Central, yeah, it's still weird and still up for grabs.

Quick hits