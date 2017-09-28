MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates: Twins' Santana tunes up for Wild Card

The countdown to the end of the regular season is here, so let's dig into Thursday's MLB slate ...

Final scores

Indians 5, Twins 2 (box score)

Santana looks strong in wild-card tuneup

The Twins fell to the Indians on Thursday in Cleveland, but that was no fault of Minny starter Ervin Santana ...

Ervin Santana SP / Twins (vs. CLE, 9/28) IP: 5 H: 4 R: 0 SO: 1 BB: 0

That's a nice final touch on the regular season for Santana, and a good lead-in to his next start ...

#Twins RHP Ervin Santana will start the wild-card game against either New York or Boston. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 28, 2017

Very likely, he'll be going up against the Yankees and Luis Severino. Santana's indeed a worthy choice to start the Twins' most important game since 2010. After Thursday's brief effort, Santana's now got an ERA of 3.28 in 211 1/3 innings.

In three seasons with the Twins, Santana's now put up 10 WAR and an ERA+ of 122 across 80 starts. In other words, he's already been worth the $55 million for which he signed, and his deal still includes another season plus a $14 million option/$1 million buyout for 2019. Now, though, the focus is on the short-term and pitching the Twins into the ALDS.

As for this particular game ...

Indians win 100th

Their home win over the Twins on Thursday marked the Indians' 100th win of the season. That's just the third time in franchise history that they've achieved that hallowed mark. The 1995 squadron won 100 in just 144 games (strike-shortened) before falling to the Braves in the World Series, and the 1954 team won 111 before being upset by Willie Mays and the Giants in the World Series. This year's model is obviously hoping for a different fate.

On Thursday, the story was a dominant Carlos Carrasco ...

Carlos Carrasco SP / Indians (vs. MIN, 9/28) IP: 8 1/3 H: 6 R: 0 SO: 14 BB: 1

Those 14 strikeouts are a career-high, and Carrasco's now at exactly 200 innings for the season. Here's a representative sampling of his day ...

Carlos Carrasco, Filthy 87mph Slider. 😷 pic.twitter.com/cyhalU7yLT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 28, 2017

To be fair, though, Carrasco was facing a lineup that can best be described as "suggestive of many celebratory hangovers" ...

In any context, though, Carrasco when healthy has some of the best stuff of any starting pitcher. You'll recall that last postseason, the Indians didn't have Carrasco at their disposal because of a fractured pitching hand. This time around, he's in peak form heading into the playoffs.

Quick hits