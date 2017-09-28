MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates: Twins' Santana tunes up for Wild Card
Thursday brings us plenty of home-stretch action, so keep it right here
The countdown to the end of the regular season is here, so let's dig into Thursday's MLB slate ...
Final scores
Indians 5, Twins 2 (box score)
Santana looks strong in wild-card tuneup
The Twins fell to the Indians on Thursday in Cleveland, but that was no fault of Minny starter Ervin Santana ...
That's a nice final touch on the regular season for Santana, and a good lead-in to his next start ...
Very likely, he'll be going up against the Yankees and Luis Severino. Santana's indeed a worthy choice to start the Twins' most important game since 2010. After Thursday's brief effort, Santana's now got an ERA of 3.28 in 211 1/3 innings.
In three seasons with the Twins, Santana's now put up 10 WAR and an ERA+ of 122 across 80 starts. In other words, he's already been worth the $55 million for which he signed, and his deal still includes another season plus a $14 million option/$1 million buyout for 2019. Now, though, the focus is on the short-term and pitching the Twins into the ALDS.
As for this particular game ...
Indians win 100th
Their home win over the Twins on Thursday marked the Indians' 100th win of the season. That's just the third time in franchise history that they've achieved that hallowed mark. The 1995 squadron won 100 in just 144 games (strike-shortened) before falling to the Braves in the World Series, and the 1954 team won 111 before being upset by Willie Mays and the Giants in the World Series. This year's model is obviously hoping for a different fate.
On Thursday, the story was a dominant Carlos Carrasco ...
Those 14 strikeouts are a career-high, and Carrasco's now at exactly 200 innings for the season. Here's a representative sampling of his day ...
Carlos Carrasco, Filthy 87mph Slider. 😷 pic.twitter.com/cyhalU7yLT— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 28, 2017
To be fair, though, Carrasco was facing a lineup that can best be described as "suggestive of many celebratory hangovers" ...
In any context, though, Carrasco when healthy has some of the best stuff of any starting pitcher. You'll recall that last postseason, the Indians didn't have Carrasco at their disposal because of a fractured pitching hand. This time around, he's in peak form heading into the playoffs.
Quick hits
- What does Thursday hold when it comes to various races for playoff spots and playoff seeding? Get the details here.
- The Royals stand to a lose a lot of talent on the free agent market this coming offseason. Our Dayn Perry breaks it down.
- MLB issued a statement after rapper Wiz Khalifa stumped for legalized marijuana during his ceremonial first pitch for the Pirates on Wednesday.
- There's going to be a movie about the 2016 Cubs, and Bill Murray might play Joe Maddon.
- The Yankees have a pretty amusing way of celebrating home runs.
- The Dodgers have reportedly acquired INF/OF Connor Joe from the Braves in exchange for $500,000 in international pool space.
- The Athletics have reportedly extended MGR Bob Melvin's contract through the 2019 season.
