MLB Thursday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Dodgers' streak snapped

Thursday affords the baseball enthusiast a nine-game MLB slate, including plenty of day-baseball action. Now let's jump right in ...

Final scores

New York Mets 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (box score)

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 12, Cincinnati Reds 2 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Boston Red Sox 6 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 9, Texas Rangers 7 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 16, Tigers 4 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (box score)

New York Yankees 4, Seattle Mariners 1 (box score)

San Diego Padres 5, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)

Dodgers streak snapped

The Dodgers entered Thursday having won 11 games in a row, tied for the longest winning streak in baseball this season. That stretch came to a close against the Braves, however.

The Braves struck early, scoring two first-inning runs. Atlanta later added four other runs, including three in the fourth inning. Braves third baseman Freddie Freeman knocked in a pair of runs on two hits, and catcher Kurt Suzuki hit a solo home run to cap the scoring at six. Meanwhile, Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz threw a quality start. He completed 6 â  innings, allowing three runs and two walks while fanning five batters.

Streak or no streak, the Dodgers have sufficient reason to be happy with their play as of late. Thursday's lost just meant they were 12-2 on the month of July.

Here come the Pirates

As you see above, the Pirates won again on Thursday, and they've now won five in a row and are 6-1 since the break and 11-5 in July. Also of note is that Thursday's win capped a four-game sweep over the first-place Brewers. The kicker? With that win the Pirates have pulled to .500 for the first time since April 16, when they were 6-6.

In this one, the inspiring Jameson Taillon pitched well in five-plus innings, and the Pittsburgh bullpen churned out 3 2/3 scoreless frames. As well, Gregory Polanco chipped in a clutch homer ...

For a while now, it's been speculated that the Pirates would sell off at the deadline. That's looking less and less likely now. They've risen to third place, and they're just three games back of the Brewers. They've also got Starling Marte back from suspension.

As well, there's the schedule ahead. The Pirates will play a weekend series in Colorado, and that will of course be tough. After that, however, they'll play 19 straight games against teams currently with losing records. Since those teams are also likely deadline sellers, those rosters may be even weaker by the time the Pirates face them. In other words, there's a real opportunity coming up for the surging Pirates to surge even more.

Consider the Buccos to be a real threat in the NL Central.

Is Duda creating a trade market for himself?

The Mets are of course looking to sell leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and it's possible that names like Addison Reed , Jay Bruce , and Curtis Granderson could be on the move. Another possibility is first baseman Lucas Duda . Duda entered play on Thursday with a 2017 line of .246/.353/.544 (131 OPS+) with 16 home runs and 20 doubles in 66 games. Then against the Cardinals on Thursday he went out and did this ...

Lucas Duda powers a solo home run to the right-center field gap and puts the Mets ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning!!! #LGMpic.twitter.com/ljwwq761TG — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 20, 2017

That's the 17th of the season for Duda and the 125th of his career, all with the Mets. Duda's missed time with a hyperextended left elbow. However, that was the result of an infield collision, so it's not a "likely to recur" kind of injury. That's significant because last season a lower-back stress fracture limited him to just 47 games and career-worst production at the plate. That he's bounced back so strongly in 2017 means there may be a market for the 31-year-old pending free agent. Developing, of course.

As for how this one ended, the Mets notched a walk-off when Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal was late covering the bag at first base ...

Less than ideal!

Trade rumors

Quick hits