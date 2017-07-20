MLB Thursday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: Mets Duda creating a trade market
Keep it right here for running updates on all of Thursday's MLB action
Thursday affords the baseball enthusiast a nine-game MLB slate, including plenty of day-baseball action. Now let's jump right in ...
Final scores
Mets 3, Cardinals 2 (box score)
Pirates 4, Brewers 2 (box score)
Diamondbacks 12, Reds 2 (box score)
Blue Jays at Red Sox (GameTracker)
Rangers at Orioles (7:05 p.m. ET - GameTracker)
Tigers at Royals (8:15 p.m. ET - GameTracker)
Braves at Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET - GameTracker)
Yankees at Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET - GameTracker)
Padres at Giants (10:15 p.m. ET - GameTracker)
Is Duda creating a trade market for himself?
The Mets are of course looking to sell leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and it's possible that names like Addison Reed, Jay Bruce, and Curtis Granderson could be on the move. Another possibility is first baseman Lucas Duda. Duda entered play on Thursday with a 2017 line of .246/.353/.544 (131 OPS+) with 16 home runs and 20 doubles in 66 games. Then against the Cardinals on Thursday he went out and did this ...
Lucas Duda powers a solo home run to the right-center field gap and puts the Mets ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning!!! #LGMpic.twitter.com/ljwwq761TG— TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 20, 2017
That's the 17th of the season for Duda and the 125th of his career, all with the Mets. Duda's missed time with a hyperextended left elbow. However, that was the result of an infield collision, so it's not a "likely to recur" kind of injury. That's significant because last season a lower-back stress fracture limited him to just 47 games and career-worst production at the plate. That he's bounced back so strongly in 2017 means there may be a market for the 31-year-old pending free agent.
Developing, of course.
Trade rumors
- The Mariners have acquired RP David Phelps from the Marlins in exchange for four prospects. Get the details here.
- Yankees GM Brian Cashman has batted down talk that RP Dellin Betances might be traded.
- The Astros may be getting serious in talks with the Athletics about SP Sonny Gray. Failing that, the Astros could make a run at Justin Verlander of the Tigers. Read more here.
- Per Jon Morosi, the Astros, Brewers, and Red Sox are among the teams with interest in trading for Tigers RP Justin Wilson.
- ESPN's Jerry Crasnick writes that the Dodgers have "a legitimate interest" in Orioles RP Zach Britton.
- Crasnick also tweets that the A's may now have trouble moving 1B Yonder Alonso.
- Mark Feinsand of MLB.com tweets that the Red Sox may be focusing on Giants 3B Eduardo Nunez to fill their hole at third.
- According to Jon Heyman, 13 teams have interest in Tigers RP Justin Wilson.
- Also per Heyman, the Rays are among the teams interested in Marlins RP A.J. Ramos.
- According to Bob Nightengale, the Indians were in heavy pursuit of OF J.D. Martinez before he was dealt to the Diamondbacks and would still like to add a bat.
- Nightengale also tweets that the Royals may have interest in trading for Cardinals SP Lance Lynn.
- While Jon Heyman says any such deal is most unlikely, some teams have looked into the availability of Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton.
- Anthony Fenech tweets that the Brewers may also be interested in Verlander.
- Mets RP Addison Reed may be of interest to at least six teams, writes Newsday's Marcus Villagran.
Quick hits
- The Mets have designated RHP Neil Ramirez for assignment and activated LHP Josh Smoker from the DL.
Add a Comment