MLB will undertake an investigation of recently fired Mets GM Jared Porter, who was let go on Tuesday morning for sending lewd text messages and images to a female reporter, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Mets terminated Porter barely a month after he was named the club's new GM under team president Sandy Alderson and new owner Steve Cohen. Porter acknowledged in a report by ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan that he sent unsolicited sexually explicit images to a female reporter while employed by the Cubs as their director of pro scouting in 2016. An explicit image was the final message in a string of 62 consecutive unanswered texts. In announcing Porter's termination, Cohen tweeted that, "There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

The Cubs also released a statement about Porter's behavior:

"This story came to our attention (Monday night), and we are not aware of this incident ever being reported to the organization. Had we been notified, we would have taken swift action as the alleged behavior is in violation of our code of conduct. ... We take issues of sexual harassment seriously and plan to investigate the matter."

The Diamondbacks, for whom Porter worked before being hired by the Mets, also made a statement:

"We do not condone this behavior and are extremely troubled by the details that have been reported. We were obviously not aware of these allegations from 2016 and had we been, we would have investigated and addressed the situation immediately.''

As for MLB, the likely path is that the league will bar Porter from working in the league for a certain period of time. They took a similar step with former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman after he was fired for making an inappropriate comment to a female reporter regarding the team's signing of Roberto Osuna. Taubman was suspended by MLB for the 2020 season.